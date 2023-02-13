Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Chiefs slated as early favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champs

By Sportsnaut,

9 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs, winners of two of the last four Super Bowls, have been installed as early favorites to bring home some more hardware at the end of next season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he is “not gonna say dynasty yet. We’re not done.” Four of the leading sportsbooks appear to agree.

Kansas City, which claimed Super Bowl LVII with a down-to-the-wire 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., is listed at +550 by Caesars Sportsbook and +600 by DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM to win back-to-back championships.

Oddsmakers aren’t nearly so sure about the Chiefs’ closest pursuers, however.

DraftKings and FanDuel list the Buffalo Bills second at +700 and +850, respectively. BetMGM has the Cincinnati Bengals second at +850, and Caesars posts the San Francisco 49ers at +600.

Caesars has the Bills third at +650, while BetMGM has them among three teams tied for third at +900. The other two are the Eagles and the 49ers.

The sites do agree on the top five, the order notwithstanding. The Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Bengals and 49ers are in everybody’s upper tier. All other teams’ odds range from +1400 to +28000.

Looking for a real longshot? All four sites list the Houston Texans at the bottom of the pile. FanDuel has the Texans, the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts at +28000. BetMGM has the Texans and Cardinals at +25000.

Like BetMGM, DraftKings has the Texans and Cardinals listed last, as both sit at +20000. Houston sits alone at the bottom over on Caesars at +12500.

–Field Level Media

