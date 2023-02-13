Veteran Chiefs QB Chad Henne Retires After Super Bowl Win

Michigan's all-time leading passer spent 15 years in the NFL with the Dolphins, Jaguars and Kansas City.

After 15 memorable years, one of the NFL's longest-tenured quarterbacks is hanging up his cleats.

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne is retiring on the heels of the Chiefs' 38–35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, according to a post on his Instagram Monday morning.

"Calling it a career," Henne wrote. "Capping it off with a Bud Light and another ring!"

Henne played for the Dolphins , Jaguars and Kansas City in a lengthy, well-traveled career.

Miami took Henne in the second round of the 2008 draft out of Michigan , where he threw for a still-standing school-record 9,715 yards. Henne largely struggled with the Dolphins from 2008-11, and was picked up by Jacksonville ahead of the 2012 season.

After five years in Jacksonville, Henne found a niche as a backup to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Perhaps the most memorable moment of his NFL career came Jan. 17, 2021, when he was pressed into duty in a divisional-round game against the Browns after Mahomes was injured. Henne completed 6-of-8 passes for 66 yards and broke off a late 13-yard run on third-and-long to secure Kansas City's win.

Henne also relieved Mahomes in this season's divisional-round playoff game against the Jaguars. He completed 5-of-7 passes for a touchdown in the Chiefs' 27–20 triumph.