Jalen Hurts Was All Class During Press Conference After Super Bowl Loss

By Jelani Scott,

9 days ago

The Eagles came up short against the Chiefs on Sunday despite an electrifying performance from their star quarterback.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles did all they could to win Super Bowl LVII but in the end, it was the Chiefs who left Arizona in triumph with a narrow 38–35 victory on Sunday night.

For all of the success the Eagles had this season, falling short of claiming the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy is a blow the star quarterback and his teammates won’t soon forget. But while Philadelphia recovers from the sting of losing on the sport’s biggest stage, Hurts offered an optimistic outlook while reflecting on the situation post-game.

“You either win or you learn,” Hurts told reporters . “As always, win, lose or draw, I always reflect on the things that I could’ve done better, the things we could’ve done better to try and take that next step. That’ll be the same process that goes on now.”

Towards the end of his media session, Hurts offered another poignant response to a question asking him to share one lesson he learned from the Super Bowl that he’ll take with him into his next game.

“You want to cherish these moments with the people that you’ve come so far with,” he said . “You know, your family, loved ones, teammates, peers, everyone that you do it with and do it for. I will say I’m so proud of this team for everything that we’ve been able to overcome.

“Obviously, we had a big time goal in the end that we wanted to accomplish and we came up short. I think the beautiful part about it is everyone experiences different pains, different agonies of life but you decide if you want to learn from it, you decide if you want to use that to be a teachable moment and I know what I’ll do.”

At a time where the glaring spotlight shines as bright as ever, Hurts, as is he so often has, exemplified class personified throughout his postgame press conference. And considering that he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in just his third season, Hurts appears to be handling the bitter outcome as well as anyone could as ask for.

A candidate for the 2022 Most Valuable Player Award, Hurts finished Sunday’s contest 27-of-38 for 304 yards and one touchdown. The 24-year-old QB also logged a team-high 15 carries for 70 yards and a Super Bowl-record three rushing touchdowns.

