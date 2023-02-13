Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Andy Reid debunks retirement rumors after Super Bowl win

By Jared Bush,

9 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prior to Super Bowl 57, there were reports from NFL insider Jay Glazer that Chiefs head coach Andy retire was mulling retirement following the game .

Well, Reid put uncertainty about his future in Kansas City to bed.

Kansas City announces Super Bowl Parade and Rally plans

“I still enjoy doing what I’m doing,” Reid said. “I’m good with what I’m doing right now.”

“If they’ll have me, I’ll stick around.”

Reid continues to add to his legacy as this Super Bowl win makes him the 14th coach in NFL history to have two Super Bowls.

He continues to prove himself as one of the game’s greatest offensive minds, leading the Chiefs during their most successful run in franchise history.

