Prep roundup: Gaylord wrestlers win at Districts, Cheer sets program record

GAYLORD ― The winter season continues to roll on, and Gaylord athletes continue to show their improvement as they approach the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The wrestlers are the first to reach the postseason in the state of Michigan and, unsurprisingly, the Gaylord wrestlers are the first to see postseason success for the winter season. Meanwhile, the Gaylord cheer team continues to improve, this week setting a new program record in a second-place finish in Houghton Lake.

GHS wrestlers win team district title, multiple individuals bring home championships

With a ton of successful winter sports programs around the Gaylord area, perhaps none has been as dominant as the Gaylord wrestling team.

The MHSAA playoffs are officially here for the wrestlers around the state, meaning the end of many seasons for many teams and wrestlers. For Gaylord, however, the District round is a solid first step in the pursuit of much larger goals for the most part.

That was the case this week as the Blue Devils took home the team district championship with relative ease on Wednesday, February 8 in Alpena before multiple individuals brought home district titles on Saturday, February 11.

The Wednesday team matchup with their rivals from Petoskey went just about as well as the Blue Devils and head coach Jerry LaJoie could ask for, downing the Northmen 69-9 en route to another Division 2 District crown.

Three individuals finished as district champs for their weight class, with Louden Stradling winning the 144-pound class, Brayden Gautreau winning the 175-pound class and Riley Hush winning the 215-pound class.

Many others finished as the runner-ups in their respective classes, including Ty Bensinger in the 190-pound class, Jaron Bensinger in the 106-pound class, Gus James in the 150-pound class, Zane Willobee in the 157-pound class and Caiden SIdes in the 285-pound class.

The team will host Escanaba, Crosswell-Lexington and Bay City John Gleen for the regional round on Wednesday, February 15.

Cheer places second at Houghton Lake thanks to record-breaking performance

The GHS cheer team has been steadily improving this season, and this weekend may have been the culmination of all that improvement as they finished in second place at the Houghton Lake Invitational while putting the highest overall score in program history,

Their three-round final score was 693.3, besting the previous program record of 691.2. Each of the individual rounds were program-best scores as well, setting a new high mark for round one (216.6), round two (189.4) and round three (287.3).

"Our team beat out my predecessor's history high score," head coach Brittany Gunderson said. "The coach that coached me, we beat her score and that was a personal goal of mine as I feel it to be an accomplishment to have surpassed what you were coached under. It speaks volumes to the growth of the program."

The girls have one more stop in East Jordan on Wednesday, February 15 before their Districts begin on Saturday, February 18 in St. Johns.