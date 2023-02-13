Open in App
Magnolia, AR
See more from this location?
magnoliareporter.com

NOTICE: Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, Inc., is soliciting letters of intent to propose to deliver congregate meals, socialization, transportation, home delivered meals and supportive services

9 days ago
Notice is hereby given that Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, Inc., is soliciting letters of intent to propose to deliver congregate meals, socialization,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Magnolia Housing Authority wins six-figure grant
Magnolia, AR1 day ago
Magnolia High choral students earn All-State status
Magnolia, AR22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Leadership Magnolia plans Casino Night for Area Agency on Aging
Magnolia, AR3 days ago
Tree give-away Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church
Magnolia, AR2 days ago
Magnolia High students perform Acts of Kindness
Magnolia, AR20 hours ago
Motorcycle-car collision kills Camden man
Camden, AR4 hours ago
Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 30 at Hope
Hope, AR2 days ago
Magnolia's 2022 Advanced Placement scholars earn recognition
Magnolia, AR23 hours ago
Karen Garrett Pierce
Magnolia, AR1 day ago
Emerson High conducts 2023 Science Fair
Emerson, AR21 hours ago
Earsaline Witcher
Waldo, AR1 day ago
Interstate 30 rollover takes life of Arkadelphia woman, three others hurt
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Roy Lee Spears
Magnolia, AR13 hours ago
SAU women deal Oklahoma Baptist large loss
Magnolia, AR2 days ago
SAAC announces cast for “Little Shop of Horrors”
El Dorado, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy