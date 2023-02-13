Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Gov. Kelly wins Kansas’ first legal sports bet with Chiefs Super Bowl victory

By Brian Dulle,

9 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions once again after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. But they’re not the only ones that won.

Across the state line, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is also a winner after betting on the Chiefs to win the big game back on Sept. 1, 2022, at the start of the NFL season, when sports betting first became legal in Kansas.

Kelly placed the first bet in the state, putting $15 on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl on 10 to 1 odds at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. The $15, of course, was in honor of Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.

Kelly will win $150 from her bet placed at the beginning of the season. On Monday, the governor said she’ll donate the money to Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies foundation.

But that’s not all Kelly won, technically.

She also placed a bet with Pennsylvannia Gov. Josh Shapiro on the Super Bowl.

“I can’t wait to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bring the Lombardi trophy back to the Red Kingdom and to celebrate by feasting on some Pennsylvania treats. Let’s go Chiefs!” Kelly said earlier this week.

For that wager, she’ll win soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery, cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s and mini Eagles doughnuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery.

Kelly wagered steaks from Creekstone Farms of Arkansas City and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds from Sunflower Food Company in Overland Park.


If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, help is available.
Find resources from the Kansas Behavioral Health Services , Kansas Gambling Help , or call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700.

