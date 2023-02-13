Chad Henne retires after Super Bowl win

GLENDALE, AZ (KSNT) – After winning another Super Bowl , the Chiefs’ backup quarterback is ending his career.

Chad Henne made the announcement on social media.

“Calling it a career,” Henne’s post said. “Capping it off with Bud Light and another ring!”

Henne conducted the longest postseason drive in Chiefs history. He filled in for Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs’ divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he led a 98-yard drive and threw one touchdown. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2018.

