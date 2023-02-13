Henry County common pleas

Christopher Wallace, 29, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He was given a prison term of five to 7 1/2 years with credit for 15 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending, and classified as a Tier III sexual offender. Two additional counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.

Joshua Weber, 29, 563 Bunn Drive, Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a six-month prison term to be served concurrent to a 54-month term imposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on separate charges.

Holli Barrett, 32, Toledo, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 165 days suspended and credit for five days served. She also was ordered to make restitution of $2,500 to the victim.

Haley Kirkendall, 28, Malinta, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she comply with treatment recommendations and aftercare.

Kaleb Thomas, 19, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he receive an assessment from the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, and follow treatment recommendations. The charge was amended from gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, while a second count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 3.

Stephanie Gray, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 21 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Steven Dunbar, 21, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. His request for drug treatment in lieu of conviction was granted, the criminal proceedings were stayed and he was ordered to comply with treatment terms.