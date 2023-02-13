Open in App
Napoleon, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Crescent-News

Henry County common pleas

9 days ago

Christopher Wallace, 29, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He was given a prison term of five to 7 1/2 years with credit for 15 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending, and classified as a Tier III sexual offender. Two additional counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.

Joshua Weber, 29, 563 Bunn Drive, Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a six-month prison term to be served concurrent to a 54-month term imposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on separate charges.

Holli Barrett, 32, Toledo, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 165 days suspended and credit for five days served. She also was ordered to make restitution of $2,500 to the victim.

Haley Kirkendall, 28, Malinta, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she comply with treatment recommendations and aftercare.

Kaleb Thomas, 19, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he receive an assessment from the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, and follow treatment recommendations. The charge was amended from gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, while a second count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 3.

Stephanie Gray, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 21 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Steven Dunbar, 21, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. His request for drug treatment in lieu of conviction was granted, the criminal proceedings were stayed and he was ordered to comply with treatment terms.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Toledo, OH newsLocal Toledo, OH
Three indicted in 2022 Toledo murder case
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Patrol Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash On Ohio Turnpike Near Maumee
Maumee, OH16 hours ago
Ohio AG: Toledo Contractor stole around $54K from homeowners
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect in Bluffton officer death takes plea deal in Hancock County charges
Bluffton, OH10 hours ago
Tyler Dunlap sentenced to 180 days in jail for 2022 incident in Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH12 hours ago
Waterville Twp. trustee found guilty of driving while intoxicated
Waterville, OH12 hours ago
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges
Delta, OH1 day ago
Hefner charged with speed and OVI
Wapakoneta, OH19 hours ago
Man charged with drug trafficking, possession near Turnpike
Oak Harbor, OH17 hours ago
Allen County Grand Jury indicts Antrea Hardy for January shooting at downtown Lima motel
Lima, OH1 day ago
Hardin County Sheriff investigating homicide
Forest, OH1 day ago
Onsted man arrested after break-in, attempted theft of firearms
Onsted, MI1 day ago
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 9-15
Lima, OH5 days ago
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar
Toledo, OH1 day ago
TPD looking for suspect who broke into vehicles, stole property
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Death of Man Found in Rural Forest Considered Suspicious
Forest, OH4 days ago
Complaints of north Toledo 'after-hours' bar lead to mass arrest, vehicles towed
Toledo, OH1 day ago
ONE Village Council paczki sale not returning in 2023
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Man charged in drug trafficking ring attempting to suppress evidence
Lima, OH5 days ago
Lima Police Department Hosts Procession in Remembrance of K9 King
Lima, OH1 day ago
Railroad company issues statement after Delphos derailment
Delphos, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy