Do you know an endangered historic spot in Fort Worth? Restoration help is available

Do you know a spot in Fort Worth that could use some tender loving care?

Nominations are open for Historic Fort Worth’s 2023 Most Endangered Places which will recognize sites threatened by deterioration, neglect, vandalism, encroachment, lack of financial resources and more.

Sites that will be considered for this year’s list include:

commercial

residential

religious

public buildings

neighborhoods

bridges

monuments

landscapes

Owners of a recognized “Most Endangered” property will receive increased public awareness and assistance from Historic Fort Worth.

Nominations can be submitted through on an online form and must be received by March 10 at noon.

The 2023 list will be announced during National Preservation Month at noon on May 3. The announcement will take place at the McFarland House on 1110 Penn Street.

Questions can be sent to Historic Fort Worth by email at PRC@HistoricFortWorth.org or by phone at 817-336-2344, extension 113.