With the latest visa decision I hope we’re done with a mean-spirited period in Australian history

Zaki Haidari: ‘Australians have embraced again the idea that compassion isn’t a limited resource.’

When I received the news late on Sunday night that the visa class I’m on is being scrapped so I can apply to stay in Australia permanently, I went straight to social media. I had to tell my network the news as soon as possible because I could hardly believe it was happening.

Then the phone calls started. I was soon sharing tears with friends who have spent too long receiving bad news – we couldn’t comprehend that we would finally have certainty and agency over our futures.

I spoke to mothers and fathers who will call their children and partners and tell them that they will be reunited and safe. I can imagine that conversation and how proud and joyful that call would be – a parent being able to offer their families what we all crave: safety and a future.

It really says something that the announcement by the government that a cohort of about 19,000 people currently on temporary protection visas (TPVs) and safe haven enterprise visas (SHEVs) can now apply for permanency is being celebrated as a victory. It was, after all, the fulfilment of an election promise for which the Albanese government received a mandate from the Australian people at the ballot box last May.

It says a lot about the disgusting and cruel state of policy towards people seeking asylum over the past 30 years that the bare minimum of honouring human rights conventions we committed to in 1951 is the cause of such celebration.

And it is most definitely a celebration for the 19,000 people who, like me, have been living from visa application to visa application for a decade. For them, today my heart is full. They will be able to plan for a future, to borrow money to buy their own homes or to start a business, just as they always should have been able.

But I haven’t forgotten about the other people whose fate is subject to the arbitrary application of visa classes. There are at least 1,000 people who will “never ever” be allowed to call Australia home. Only those who entered Australia before Operation Sovereign Borders started in 2013 who hold or have applied for a protection visa are eligible.

The only difference between the people who have been told they will never settle in Australia and everyone else on temporary protection visas is an arbitrary date that saw one group taken offshore and told they will never ever be allowed to settle here. This contravenes the refugee convention and people’s right to seek protection and permanent solutions.

Australia has an obligation under the refugee convention to treat everyone fleeing persecution and seeking refuge equally – no matter how they arrive, including by sea.

That we’ve had such brutal policies for so long shows the success the fearmongers have had in taking away the humanity of people like me.

But because we’ve been able to share our stories, we’ve shown that we are in fact not faceless hordes of people greedy for the jobs of honest Australians. We’re people just like you who love our families and friends and want to remain with them in our places of origin, but who can’t because we’re not safe.

This policy change shows that our voices are powerful and when presented with the facts, Australians do welcome us with open arms. In fact, Amnesty’s latest research shows that three-quarters of Australians want refugees to be settled here.

The refugee convention was drafted in the wake of the second world war and was signed under the leadership of arguably one of Australia’s most conservative prime ministers. But it acknowledged that people fleeing from the horror and destruction of war and persecution deserve our help. More than that, we’re obliged to help.

We know people seeking safety contribute in so many ways to the richness of our communities. They’re not to be feared and dehumanising them reduces all of us. I think we can safely say Australians have embraced again the idea that compassion isn’t a limited resource and we can share our good fortune with those who need it most.

This win shows that we’re done with this mean-spirited period in Australian history. It offers us a new start at showing the moral leadership we had in 1951 but which we lost for a while.