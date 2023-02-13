Crivitz boys clip Eagles' wings; Coleman girls take down Lady Badgers

Boys basketballMarinette and Oconto Conference

Crivitz 83, Suring 36

SURING — The Crivitz boys basketball team wrapped up the Marinette and Oconto Conference championship with a 83-36 thrashing of Suring on Friday.

The Wolverines ensured that Friday’s contest was over before it even began, running up a 51-14 halftime advantage before outscoring the Eagles by 10 points (32-22) in the second half.

Tegan Werner led Crivitz with 24 points. Jackson Flowers and Seth Sellen each tacked on 10.

Ethan Lally paced Suring with nine points while Quinn Thomson added eight.

Crivitz (13-0 M&O, 19-1 overall) are at Oneida Nation (7-5 M&O, 11-8 overall) tonight (Monday) at 7:15 p.m.

Crivitz 51 32 — 83

Suring 11 22 — 36

Crivitz: Werner 24, Flowers 10, Sellen 10, Brady Tadisch 9, Sean Christiansen 8, Kaden Klaver 8, Cashton Mertens 6, Kade Thoma 5, Colten Tarmann 2, JJ Brand, 1

Suring: Lally 9, Q. Thomson 8, Mason Ferrell 6, Trent Thomson 5, Ashtyn Edwards 3, Donny Otradvec 3, Maxwell Yancy 2

Oneida Nation 59, Lena 43

LENA — Dane Van Boxtel rained 3-pointers down upon the Lena Wildcats as the Thunderhawks of Oneida Nation bested the Wildcats 59-43 on Thursday.

Von Boxtel drained seven triples, four of them in the second half, en route to a game-high 29 points.

Reed Hosking shouldered the scoring load for Lena with 16 points. Caleb Schlosser finished with 10 while Logan Graef and Anthony Seefeldt each added six.

Donovan Danforth chipped in 10 points for the Thunderhawks (7-5 M&O, 11-8 overall).

Lena (0-13 M&O, 1-18 overall) is at Stockbridge (2-3 Independent, 7-13 overall) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Oneida Nation 29 30 — 59

Lena 25 18 — 43

Lena: Hosking 16, Schlosser 10, Graef 6, Seefeldt 6, Zander Thomson 4, Blake Behnke 1

Oneida Nation: Van Boxtel 29, D. Danforth 10, Ethan Danforth 7, Aron Rodriguez 5, Marquis Thayer 3, Vernon Stevens 2, Kingston Webster 2, Ernest Stevens 1

Packerland Conference

Peshtigo 54, Algoma 46

ALGOMA, Wis. — The Peshtigo Bulldogs rode a slim first half lead to a 54-46 victory over Algoma in Packerland Conference action on Saturday.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 23-20 halftime lead and fended off the Wolves (2-11 Packerland, 6-13 overall) 31-26 in the second half to secure the win.

Kaine Fort poured in a season high 25 points for Peshtigo. Mason Doberstein tacked on 11 while Grant Bauman chipped in 10.

Kaden Vardon led the Wolves with 14 points.

Peshtigo (11-2 Packerland, 17-4 overall) hosts Kewaunee (9-2 Packerland, 12-5 overall) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Peshtigo 23 31 — 54

Algoma 20 26 — 46

Peshtigo: Fort 25, Doberstein 11, Bauman 10, Kavin Kleikamp 4, Landon Beyer 2, Will McMahon 2

Algoma: Verdon 14, Carson Lischka 9, Chase Romdenne 8, Owen Robertson 7, Parker Lischka 4, Cody Kirchman 2, Grant Vandervest 2

Girls basketball

Marinette and Oconto Conference

Coleman 56, Niagara 41

COLEMAN — The Coleman girls basketball team are champions of the Marinette and Oconto Conference after taking down Niagara 56-41 on Friday.

Kiersten Jensen led the way with 17 points while Aubrey Bintz crossed the 900-career point barrier with a 12-point outing against the Lady Badgers (12-3 M&O, 17-5 overall).

Morgan Borchardt was Niagara’s leading scorer with 16 points.

The Cougars (13-0 M&O, 17-3 overall) hosts STAA (0-12, M&O, 1-15 overall) at 4:30 p.m.

Coleman 38 18 — 56

Niagara 38 18 — 41

Coleman: Jensen 17, Bintz 12, Calle Compe 8, Madison Woulf 7, Skylar Broederick 2, Bre Hanrahan 2. Maddie Hinther 2, Hope King 2, Vivian Kostreva 2, Cam Zeitler 2

Niagara: Borchardt 16, Mallory Sanicki 12, Josie Rock 10, Sam Oratch 2, Racheal Walker 1

Lena 45, Gresham 34

GRESHAM, Wis. — Clutch shooting from the free throw line allowed the Lena Wildcats to fend off Greshman 45-34 in non-conference play on Friday.

The Wildcats went nine-of-12 from the charity stripe in the second half and 10-15 overall while the Tigers were only able to convert on eight of their 15 attempts from the foul line.

Whitney Potter topped the Wildcats scorebook with 15 points. Eva Brooks backed her up with 11 with Alabama Lambert tacking on six.

Madolyn Haffner and Chloe Bohl each finished with nine points for Gresham.

Lena (11-3 M&O, 18-3 overall) hosts STAA on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Lena 25 20 — 45

Gresham 17 17 — 34

Lena: Potter 15, E. Brooks 11, Lambert 6, Chaela Rabas 5, Claire Brooks 4, Kali Fischer 4

Gresham: Bohl 9, Haffner 9, Lexi Baddmoccosin-Barnes 8, Allie Cerveny 2, Emily Jensen 2, Rylie Kakwitch 2, Janay Pecore-Kirkland 2