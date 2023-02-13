Here are TV and radio calls of Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four years. Kansas City took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Phoenix. It was a thrilling game that the Chiefs didn’t have a lead in until the fourth quarter.

A huge play came in the second quarter, with the Eagles having 3rd-and-6 at their own 49-yard line, leading 14-7. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts — who had three rushing touchdowns — dropped the football in the backfield. Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and ran it back for a stunning Chiefs touchdown.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen made their Super Bowl broadcasting debuts for Fox . Here was Burkhardt’s play-by-play call of Bolton’s scoop n’ score:

“Hurts on a quarterback draw.. THE BALL’S LOOSE… SITTIN’ ON THE TURF… IT’S PICKED UP BY BOLTON… NO ONE IN FRONT OF HIM… HE’S GONNA SCORE!”

With the game tied 35-35 and 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs had 1st-and-10 from the Philadelphia 10-yard line. Jerick McKinnon got the hand-off from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and had an open running lane. The Eagles only had one timeout remaining, so the smart play was for McKinnon to go down ahead of the goal line instead of going into the end zone for a touchdown.

Olsen yelled, “HE’S GOTTA GET DOWN! HE’S GOTTA GET DOWN!” McKinnon indeed got down, inside the two-yard line.

That was followed by Mahomes kneeling down twice to set up a Harrison Butker field goal try with 11 seconds remaining. Butker nailed what would serve as the game-winning kick. Here’s how it looked and sounded on the Fox broadcast with Burkhardt on the call:

The Eagles had one play left from scrimmage with six seconds remaining at their own 36-yard line in need of a miracle. A Hurts desperation pass fell incomplete, securing a championship for the Chiefs. Here was Burkhardt’s call of the final play:

“Here we go… Hurts… has all day… now some rushers come… gonna throw it as far as his arm can take it, which is well short… AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HAVE WON SUPER BOWL FIFTY-SEVEN!”

Mitch Holthus does play-by-play for Chiefs radio, and here’s how Butker’s field goal and the final play sounded with Holthus on the call:

“Hurts takes the snap… the Chiefs only rushing two on a delay… clock is going to be out of time… and the pass is going to be… UNDERTHROWN! IT’S INCOMPLETE! IT’S INCOMPLETE! EVERYONE, EVERYONE WHO CLAIMS THE CHIEFS KINGDOM WILL RAISE A BANNER ABOVE THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AGAIN! FOR THE SECOND TIME IN FOUR SEASONS, THE LOMBARDI TROPHY HAS A RED AND GOLD REFLECTION! A BIG RED REFLECTION! THE CHIEFS ARE CHAMPIONS OF SUPER BOWL FIFTY-SEVEN!”

Additionally, here’s Kevin Harlan calling the final play for Westwood One radio:

“Hurts looking, standing still, winding up… long pass… it lands at the 20, no one is there… zeroes on the clock… IT’S OVER! IT’S OVER! THE CHIEFS HAVE WON! THE CHIEFS HAVE WON SUPER BOWL FIFTY-SEVEN! ON A GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL! TRAILING AT TEN THE HALFTIME STOP, 24-14, THEY GO ON TO WIN 38-35! WHAT A GAME!”

