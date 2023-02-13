Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs veteran announces his retirement after Super Bowl win

By Larry Brown,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EytPJ_0klNHygs00

Chad Henne speaks with the media after the Chiefs win their Divisional Round playoff game over the Jaguars on January 21, 2022.

There aren’t many players who get to go out on top, but Chad Henne is one of them.

The veteran quarterback announced his retirement following his Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight and another ring !” Henne wrote on Instagram after the game.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chad Henne (@chad.s.henne)

Henne might not have played a snap in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs wouldn’t have won the championship without him.

After Patrick Mahomes suffered his high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s 27-20 Divisional Round playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was Henne who entered the game and led a clutch touchdown drive. Mahomes played out the rest of the game, but Henne helped his team extend its lead and keep the momentum. In the 2020 season, Henne completed a huge 4th-and-1 pass to help the Chiefs seal a 22-17 playoff win over the Browns.

Henne played 15 NFL seasons overall and went 18-36 as a starter. Though the second-round pick didn’t pan out in Miami or Jacksonville, he will be remembered fondly by Chiefs fans for his clutch fill-in work during the playoffs.

The post Chiefs veteran announces his retirement after Super Bowl win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Eric Bieniemy has 1 big difference in his Commanders contract
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chris Jones snaps incredible Aaron Donald streak
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DK Metcalf hears from NFL drug tester after NBA celebrity game performance
Seattle, WA2 days ago
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies at 20
Paradise, NV19 hours ago
Packers GM reportedly made telling comment about Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Report reveals Eric Bieniemy stance toward Commanders QB
Washington, DC2 days ago
AJ Brown sends strong message to Eagles GM Howie Roseman
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Tyreek Hill savagely trolls LeSean McCoy over Eric Bieniemy criticism
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Report reveals whether Rex Ryan would leave ESPN for coaching job
Denver, CO2 days ago
Notable former NBA head coach is frontrunner for Hawks job?
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Lakers: LA Free Agent Target Signs With Eastern Conference Contender
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Report: Eagles prepared to use franchise tag on 1 key player
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Hawks make big decision on head coach Nate McMillan
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Miami Heat Officially Sign Former NBA Champion
Miami, FL1 day ago
Report: Steelers adding former top-5 pick to coaching staff
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy