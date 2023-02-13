There aren’t many players who get to go out on top, but Chad Henne is one of them.

The veteran quarterback announced his retirement following his Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight and another ring !” Henne wrote on Instagram after the game.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chad Henne (@chad.s.henne)

Henne might not have played a snap in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs wouldn’t have won the championship without him.

After Patrick Mahomes suffered his high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s 27-20 Divisional Round playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was Henne who entered the game and led a clutch touchdown drive. Mahomes played out the rest of the game, but Henne helped his team extend its lead and keep the momentum. In the 2020 season, Henne completed a huge 4th-and-1 pass to help the Chiefs seal a 22-17 playoff win over the Browns.

Henne played 15 NFL seasons overall and went 18-36 as a starter. Though the second-round pick didn’t pan out in Miami or Jacksonville, he will be remembered fondly by Chiefs fans for his clutch fill-in work during the playoffs.

The post Chiefs veteran announces his retirement after Super Bowl win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .