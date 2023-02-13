Watch Every Trailer From Super Bowl 2023

For movie fans, football's big game means scoring new trailers . During the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, the major movie studios -- Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Universal, and Paramount -- spent upwards of $7 million per thirty seconds of airtime to advertise this year's biggest blockbusters to an estimated audience of 110 million people. From Super Bowl spots with new looks at Fast X, Scream VI, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to new trailers for DC's The Flash and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , we've rounded up every trailer aired during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Super Bowl TV Spot



Don't shrink and drink. Instead of airing a traditional TV spot for the Ant-Man threequel, Marvel Studios partnered with Heineken for its Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl commercial starring Paul Rudd. In theaters February 17th, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sends the Ant-Fam -- Scott Lang (Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) -- into the Quantum Realm, the domain of the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Creed 3 Big Game Spot



Adonis "Donnie" Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) is back for round three -- but this time around, it's without Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in his corner. Jordan makes his directorial debut in the hard-hitting latest installment in the Rocky and Creed saga, pitting boxing champ Donnie against a troubled friend from his past : former boxing prodigy-turned-hungry fighter Damian "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors). Creed III hits theaters March 3rd.

Scream IV Trailer



Do you like scary movies? Ghostface takes Manhattan in the New York City-set sixth installment in the Scream saga, once again pitting the Carpenter sisters (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) against a masked killer. Also starring Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, Scream VI stabs its way into theaters March 10th from Paramount Pictures.

65 Movie Big Game Spot



Squarespace isn't the only Super Bowl commercial to star Adam Driver. After crash-landing on Earth 65 million years ago, two survivors (Driver and Ariana Greenblatt) must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and producer Sam Raimi, the Sony sci-fi thriller opens in theaters March 10th.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Movie Big Game Spot



Paramount's live-action adaptation of Hasbro's legendary roleplaying game, which rolls into theaters March 31st, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Reg?-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant.

AIR Movie Big Game Spot



Amazon and MGM's AIR got airtime at Super Bowl LVII. The true story-inspired sports drama, which sees Ben Affleck and Matt Damon court then-rookie Michael Jordan to create Nike's Air Jordan brand, opens exclusively in theaters April 5th from Amazon Studios.

Fast X Super Bowl Spot



The end of the road begins on May 19th. The 10th and penultimate installment in the Fast and the Furious saga pits the Fast family against the vengeful Dante ( Aquaman 's Jason Momoa), who has plotted his revenge on Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) crew since their Rio De Janeiro heist in 2011's Fast Five .

Starring returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, Fast X also features franchise newcomers Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Super Bowl Spot



It's time to face the music. From Marvel Studios and filmmaker James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 assembles Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) beloved band of misfits -- Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Space Dog (Maria Bakalova), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) -- for one last ride on May 5th.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts x Porsche Big Game Spot

There's more than meets the eye about that Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts . When the new movie rolls out in theaters June 9th, the 1990s-set globetrotting adventure introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

The Flash Trailer



Batman returns! Worlds collide when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), the fastest man alive, uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. But when he inadvertently alters the future, creating a reality where metahumans don't exist , he'll have to coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle's Supergirl) to save the world from General Zod ( Man of Steel 's Michael Shannon). The Flash races into theaters June 16th from DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Indiana Jones 5 Trailer



Disney whipped up a new look at Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The action-packed big game spot teases the legendary archaeologist (Harrison Ford) facing his destiny, along with new looks at a cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen. Discover Ford's fifth and final Indiana Jones adventure in theaters June 30th.

