Geisinger’s chair of cardiology will participate in GWV chamber live stream

WILKES-BARRE — A number of events scheduled locally aim to raise awareness of cardiovascular health issues for American Heart Month 2023, including a presentation this week by a key figure in heart care in the region.

Dr. George Ruiz, Geisinger’s chair of cardiology, will join the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Wednesday Wisdom live stream this Wednesday, Feb. 15, from noon until 1 p.m.

Ruiz will discuss ways people can keep their hearts healthy and prevent cardiovascular disease in a bilingual discussion. The English version will begin streaming at noon, followed by a Spanish version at 12:40 p.m.

“Community wellness is a critical part of Geisinger’s vision of making better health easier, and Dr. Ruiz will offer some tips on how we begin that journey,” a statement from the Chamber indicates.

Dr. Ruiz’ background

According to his biography on the Geisinger website , Ruiz is a board-certified cardiologist who cares for men and women, specializing in general heart care including treatment for heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, adult congenital heart disease and heart disease in pregnancy.

Ruiz has a clinical interest in treating heart failure and managing ventricular assist devices, his biography states.

“I love getting people back to who they were and coaching them to re-connect with their goals,” he said. “Heart failure routinely limits patients — I get excited when we can give patients back what heart failure has taken from them. It’s inspiring to see patients reclaim their lives.”

“There’s something magical about a second chance. I always wanted to be part of team that made second chances possible,” Ruiz added.

He attended The Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University in the Bronx. Ruiz completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at The Brigham and Women’s Hospital of Harvard Medical School in Boston.

He also served as a White House Fellow and special assistant to United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Nicholson from 2005 to 2006 and consultant to Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Gordon Mansfield from 2007 to 2008, according to another Geisinger report .

In 2014, Ruiz received the John J. Lynch, MD, Moral Courage Award for his dedication to providing end-of-life care to those with advanced heart failure. And in 2009, he received the Nurses’ Choice Physician Collaboration Award.

The child of immigrants from Cuba and Colombia, Dr. Ruiz is fluent in Spanish.

“I grew up in an industrial town in northern New Jersey,” he said. “My hometown taught me the value of hard work, persistence and grit — lessons that have served me well.”

Register for the discussion

To register for Wednesday’s event, visit business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/calendar/ .

Roger DuPuis is News Editor of the Times Leader.