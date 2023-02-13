Open in App
Kingsburg, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Cookies for a Cop fundraiser honors fallen Selma police officer

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usRmX_0klLvgpk00

The Kingsburg Police Department's Cookies for a Cop fundraiser raised money for the family of fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco.

Proceeds from the fundraiser at Bella Bakery will be donated to the Selma Police Officers Association, which has raised over $55,000 for the family.

Carrasco was shot and killed in the line of duty on January 31st, leaving behind his family, loved ones, and a baby on the way.

"It hits home because some of us who are parents, we work in the line of duty and Selma is five minutes away. Selma was my first one and I worked there for 13 years prior, knowing the officers, I can't imagine, I am still having trouble believing this happened," said Detective Derek Gagnon with the Kingsburg Police Department.

The Kingsburg Police Department says over $1,000 was raised at Saturday's event.

Nathan Moon, an officer with the department, describes the unity as a sign of support for Carrasco's family.

"We wanna just be able to bless them and let them know that they do have a family here in Kingsburg as well," said Moon.

The department says they hope this is one of several fundraisers they will host for the family.

"We just wanna say to the family and to the Selma police department, we are here we support them. Our community, I wanna thank everybody. Bella Bakery, other communities thank you for coming out and supporting us and the family, we appreciate everything," Gagnon said.

Memorial services for Officer Carrasco will take place this upcoming week.

A public viewing and mass at St. Joseph's Church in Fresno is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The funeral will take place on Thursday morning.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
One Match, Second Chance: Donor saves Fresno girl through bone marrow donation
Fresno, CA5 hours ago
Operation Gift Box: Fresno teens plant flowers at senior living community
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Renzi artwork vandalized after surviving structure fire in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fallen firefighters honored 3 years after deadly Porterville Library fire
Porterville, CA1 day ago
2 men shot and killed at northwest Fresno hookah lounge identified
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Wreaths Across America: Buchanan High students honor Veterans
Clovis, CA5 hours ago
'Little Libraries' dedicated to Porterville firefighters killed in fire in 2020
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Nonprofit helping provide athletic gear for Madera students
Madera, CA1 day ago
Fresno officials announce plans to reduce catalytic convertor theft
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
Body found in Visalia home after suspect attacks employee at restaurant, police say
Visalia, CA17 hours ago
Charges filed nearly a year after 14-year-old Hanford West softball player killed in a crash
Hanford, CA5 hours ago
Community service officer injured after suspected DUI driver hits patrol vehicle in Fresno
Fresno, CA3 hours ago
Driver crashes stolen truck into Fresno convenience store, police say
Fresno, CA13 hours ago
End of Watch Fund volunteers leave snacks for first responders during Selma officer's funeral
Selma, CA5 days ago
Convenience store clerk shot while being robbed in central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA19 hours ago
Mass and Rosary held for fallen Selma police officer ahead of funeral
Selma, CA5 days ago
Suspected DUI driver arrested for deadly crash in Tulare, police say
Tulare, CA8 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection to triple shooting in central Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
1 person hospitalized following shooting in East Central Fresno
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Man found dead in field in Tulare County, deputies say
Corcoran, CA1 day ago
Fresno man biking across America to raise funds for Valley Children's
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Strathmore taqueria destroyed in early morning fire, owners hoping to rebuild
Strathmore, CA1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Huron Police report 6 separate shootings this year, no arrests
Huron, CA4 days ago
100 year old Portuguese history celebrated at a Kings County Museum
Hanford, CA4 days ago
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in northeast Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Storm system brings destructive winds, best chance of snow in the Valley
Oakhurst, CA2 hours ago
Fire destroys auto body shop in Fresno County
Raisin City, CA3 days ago
Fresno Fire Department gets $7.4M grant to hire more firefighters
Fresno, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy