Rihanna shut the stadium down with that Super Bowl halftime show.

In fact, I think she even shut Twitter down with that performance.

Especially when everyone found out the identity of the special guest !

For all the RiRi fans and people who might love a good chuckle, here are tweets about the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (not the pregnancy tweets, that’s here ).

Imagine your parents who’ve watched football their whole lives watching these damn halftime shows the last few years wondering WTF they’re witnessing… @RealMattCouch 01:36 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna dancers after doing all that choreography with them big puffer jackets @strawbrry_Baek 01:41 AM - 13 Feb 2023

grammys over, brits over, rihanna halftime show over, what do we do now???? @oatmiIkrry 01:57 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Elmo thinks you look great in red Ms. @Rihanna, just like Elmo! ❤️ @elmo 02:46 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna could tell me to do anything and I would do it @awonderland 01:29 AM - 13 Feb 2023

rihanna ain’t drop an album in years but her old songs still hit different @livewithnoregrt 01:40 AM - 13 Feb 2023

The staging and camera work for Rihanna's #SuperBowl Halftime performance is astonishing. @ThatEricAlper 01:40 AM - 13 Feb 2023

the way Rihanna decided to fix her makeup mid-Super Bowl performance? iconic @SpencerAlthouse 01:38 AM - 13 Feb 2023

This could go down as the best halftime performance of all time. That was incredible. Amazing stuff Rihanna. Fuck it I’m just going to say it . It was. @Jerrythekid21 01:41 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Donald Trump is now attacking Rihanna saying her performance was “the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history” Not only is he wrong, but he’s clearly upset that he was the single worst president in American history. @harryjsisson 02:19 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Kanye watching Rihanna sing All of the Lights at the Super Bowl @KingJosiah54 01:37 AM - 13 Feb 2023

