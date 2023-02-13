Open in App
Madera County, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

CHP investigating incident on Avenue 12 in Madera County

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAQpo_0klKdeZT00 An investigation is underway following an incident in Madera County on Sunday night.

The incident happened around 6:45 pm on Avenue 12 near Road 40.

California Highway Patrol officers have not yet specified what they are investigating, but the Madera County Coroner's Office is at the scene.

Avenue 12 was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.
