CHP investigating incident on Avenue 12 in Madera County
9 days ago
An investigation is underway following an incident in Madera County on Sunday night. The incident happened around 6:45 pm on Avenue 12 near Road 40. California Highway Patrol officers have not yet specified what they are investigating, but the Madera County Coroner's Office is at the scene. Avenue 12 was temporarily closed, but has since reopened. Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.
