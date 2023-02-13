23 Tweets That Sum Up The 2023 Super Bowl

NFL / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NFL

Between Masked Singer commercials and ads that ask you to scan a QR code, a lot happened at the Rihanna concert also known as Super Bowl LVII.

For the sports portion of the night, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, which is nice for them. Two Black quarterbacks faced off for the first time ever, Sheryl Lee Ralph amazed us with a pregame performance , a crying coach became a meme , and Rihanna is PREGNANT .

Here are some of the best tweets that define a chaotic night:

1.

rihanna having another baby and never releasing new music or touring @gretaavfleet 01:55 AM - 13 Feb 2023

2.

the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant @iramadisonthree 01:44 AM - 13 Feb 2023

3.

4.

Philly fans booing Dak when he won the sportsmanship award is objectively hilarious @MacMcCannTX 11:10 PM - 12 Feb 2023

5.

6.

123 years ago today Lift Every Voice and Sing was performed publicly for the 1st time. Today I will sing it for the 1st time as part of the @SuperBowl pre game show in the stadium! @thesherylralph 04:39 PM - 12 Feb 2023

7.

8.

Jay Z out here trying to win father of the year.. #SuperBowl @EmmanuelAcho 10:28 PM - 12 Feb 2023

9.

Nick Sirianni is all of us listening to Chris Stapleton right now. Absolutely gorgeous rendition. #SuperBowl @KristenERodgers 11:30 PM - 12 Feb 2023

10.

The NFL just glossing over how Pat Tillman died. "In the line of duty," sure that's one way of putting it. @JordanUhl 11:35 PM - 12 Feb 2023

11.

that dunkin’ commercial was unrealistic not because ben affleck wouldn’t work there but because j.lo definitely doesn’t drive @apbenven 11:55 PM - 12 Feb 2023

12.

13.

Two black quarterbacks, Sheryl Lee Ralph singing Lift Every Voice and Sing, and Rihanna performing at halftime — Blue Ivy really outdid herself this Super Bowl. @SylviaObell 11:18 PM - 12 Feb 2023

14.

15.

this commercial for the flash as if we're gonna forget how ezra became an international MENACE 😭 @offbeatorbit 12:24 AM - 13 Feb 2023

16.

17.

18.

Replacing the sexist spokescandies with woke socialist Maya Rudolph is NOT going to end the alpha male boycott of M&Ms.After tonight, I fear our two sides have never been further apart. @NickAdamsinUSA 01:00 AM - 13 Feb 2023

19.

The 1 dude watching Hitch on this plane should be jailed. A menace to society @Brett_Hanfling 01:55 AM - 13 Feb 2023

20.

I'M NOT SCANNING A QR CODE I DIDN'T ASK FOR COMMERCIAL HOMEWORK @BMcCarthy32 02:24 AM - 13 Feb 2023

21.

The depravity of scanning the QR code to watch the full Mr. peanut roast @1followernodad 02:24 AM - 13 Feb 2023

22.

That Tubi commercial had me looking at my dad like @rbhockey6 02:59 AM - 13 Feb 2023

23.

60k fans waiting to watch Rihanna pretending they came to watch the eagles and chiefs #SuperBowl @DecMassey_ 11:37 PM - 12 Feb 2023

