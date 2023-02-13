Russia-led rescuers pull man from rubble in Turkey 160 hours after quake

(Reuters) - Rescue teams from Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus pulled a man alive from a collapsed building in Turkey on Sunday, 160 hours after the earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

“Rescue work to remove the man from the rubble lasted more than four hours,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging platform on Monday, alongside a video showing rescuers pulling a man from rubble and carrying him away.

“The work was carried out at night with a risk to life coming from a possible collapse of structures.”

The rescue took place in Turkey’s southern province of Kahramanmaras, the Emergency Ministry said later.

Rescue workers in the province also made contact on Monday with three survivors, believed to be a mother, daughter and baby, in the ruins of a building.

Broadcaster CNN Turk reported that rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Monday.

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, rose to more than 33,000 and looked set to keep growing as chances of finding survivors grew more remote.

Russia sent a team of rescuers last week to Turkey and Syria after Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to leaders of both countries.