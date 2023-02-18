Change location
Capitals vs Hurricanes | ABC11's Guide to the NHL Stadium Series 2023 game in Raleigh
6 days ago
The North Carolina Hurricanes are celebrating its 25 in the NHL with a Fan Fest a day before it plays in the NHL Stadium Series game. The fun is scheduled for Friday, February 17, from 11 am - 9 pm on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. Gov. Cooper will sound the Hurricane siren to kick off Fan Fest! The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, such as:
- photo ops with Canes Alumni and the Stanley Cup
- street hockey
- food trucks and beer garden
- art activations and face painting
- fireworks and drone light show
- live ice sculpture carvings
- ferris wheel and inflatables
Fan Fest ParkingYou can use parking decks and parking lots. There are over 70 places to park in Downtown Raleigh , according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance website. For more information, visit the parking page on the City of Raleigh's website . Click on ADA-accessible on-street parking to find locations. NHL Stadium Series Game expected to have big economic impact on Raleigh
"A lot of eyeballs are going to be on this game" when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at Carter Finley Stadium.
GAME DAY!Saturday, February 18 will be the Washington Capitals vs the Canes at Carter Finley Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC11 and ESPN+. COME WELCOME THE TEAMS All fans are invited to cheer on the teams as they come to the stadium for the big game. The National Hockey League (NHL), Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals are offering fans the opportunity to welcome both teams upon their arrivals for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Fans can greet both teams on E. Stephen Stoud Way outside Carter-Finley Stadium. The Hurricanes are expected to walk from PNC Arena to the stadium at approximately 5:15 p.m., led by the NC State marching band and cheerleaders. The Capitals bus is expected to arrive at approximately 5:30 p.m. Take the Train to the Game | The Canes' mascot Stormy and NC By Train are encouraging fans to take the train to the NHL Stadium Series game. To book your train ticket, go to NCbyTrain.org . Arrive early! Game officials urge Stadium Series fans to arrive early
TICKETSIf you're interested in tickets click on Ticketmaster . Prices range from $199 and up, depending on seating.
The Carolina Hurricanes are taking on the Washington Capitals this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
CANES GEARCanes fans can find plenty of gear, including the special NHL Stadium Series jerseys at the Canes' stores in PNC arena or online . #Let's Go Canes! GAME DAY ENTERTAINMENT The Alternative Rock Group Lovelytheband to Entertain Fans at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame. Country Music Entertainer Jake Owen to Perform During the First Intermission of the game. Ripken The Bat Dog will drop ceremonial puck for Canes Stadium Series Game
Ripken The Bat Dog will drop the puck in the opening ceremony for the Carolina Hurricanes Stadium Series Game at Carter Finley Stadium on Saturday night against the Washington CapiCapitals, Hurricanes unveil Stadium Series uniforms WATCH | Caniacs gear up for Stadium Series one week away
The moment Caniacs have been waiting for is just around the corner when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium.Former goalie Cam Ward to be inducted into Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame PREVIOUS STORIES Rink setup begins for Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals Stadium Series game
