Capitals vs Hurricanes | ABC11's Guide to the NHL Stadium Series 2023 game in Raleigh

The North Carolina Hurricanes are celebrating its 25 in the NHL with a Fan Fest a day before it plays in the NHL Stadium Series game.

The fun is scheduled for Friday, February 17, from 11 am - 9 pm on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. Gov. Cooper will sound the Hurricane siren to kick off Fan Fest!

photo ops with Canes Alumni and the Stanley Cup

street hockey

food trucks and beer garden

art activations and face painting

fireworks and drone light show

live ice sculpture carvings

ferris wheel and inflatables

This fun-filled day will end with a FIREWORKS SHOW FINALE!!

Fan Fest Parking

"A lot of eyeballs are going to be on this game" when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at Carter Finley Stadium.

GAME DAY!

Saturday, February 18 will be the Washington Capitals vs the Canes at Carter Finley Stadium.

The game will be televised on ABC11 and ESPN+.

All fans are invited to cheer on the teams as they come to the stadium for the big game. The National Hockey League (NHL), Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals are offering fans the opportunity to welcome both teams upon their arrivals for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

Fans can greet both teams on E. Stephen Stoud Way outside Carter-Finley Stadium. The Hurricanes are expected to walk from PNC Arena to the stadium at approximately 5:15 p.m., led by the NC State marching band and cheerleaders. The Capitals bus is expected to arrive at approximately 5:30 p.m.

| The Canes' mascot Stormy and NC By Train are encouraging fans to take the train to the NHL Stadium Series game.

To book your train ticket, go to NCbyTrain.org

TICKETS

If you're interested in tickets click on Ticketmaster . Prices range from $199 and up, depending on seating.

The Carolina Hurricanes are taking on the Washington Capitals this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

CANES GEAR

Canes fans can find plenty of gear, including the special NHL Stadium Series jerseys at the Canes' stores in PNC arena or online

The Alternative Rock Group Lovelytheband to Entertain Fans at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame. Country Music Entertainer Jake Owen to Perform During the First Intermission of the game.

Ripken The Bat Dog will drop the puck in the opening ceremony for the Carolina Hurricanes Stadium Series Game at Carter Finley Stadium on Saturday night against the Washington Capi

The moment Caniacs have been waiting for is just around the corner when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium.