Here's How The Internet Reacted To Rihanna Revealing She's Pregnant Again During Her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Earlier tonight, Rihanna took the stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show — and she gave a performance that was unforgettable in more ways than one.

For starters, she performed part of her set on a giant platform that, as some pointed out on Twitter, was a little wobbly at times:

that shit started wobbling i would've told them the put me down @sxarlights 01:43 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna being up there during the whole diamond thing was so fucking scary though xjsjsks I needed those little toy story green alien and toy soldier armies holding that shit up like it kept wobbling 😭 @iwishyouwoulds 02:00 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna's half time show was super cool too but I saw those platforms wobbling and that's a nope from me @LionheartLily 01:54 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Much more importantly, Rihanna also revealed that she's pregnant for a second time, rubbing her belly at the beginning of the performance to confirm what everyone was speculating about for the rest of the show.

Of course, the internet basically lost its collective marbles about the news, which follows Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky welcoming their first child last May.

Here's some of the best reactions found on the timeline:

So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl @SharleeEdwards 01:36 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 @JSLAi 01:33 AM - 13 Feb 2023

So, Rihanna is pregnant which means we’ll never get new music @patrickstarrr 01:47 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna is pregnant again. ASAP Rocky can’t get away with this @FRBurnerAcct 01:42 AM - 13 Feb 2023

When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it. Rihanna is PREGNANT! @_romeko 01:47 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna and Keke Palmer both pregnant…. Maybe the future is in good hands! @kekeupdate 01:55 AM - 13 Feb 2023

My brain cells coming together to figure out if Rihanna is pregnant or not #RihannaSuperBowl #SuperBowl @bdizzleify1024 02:36 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Congrats to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!