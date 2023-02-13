Open in App
Here's How The Internet Reacted To Rihanna Revealing She's Pregnant Again During Her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

By Larry Fitzmaurice,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi8XC_0klJlVI700

Earlier tonight, Rihanna took the stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show — and she gave a performance that was unforgettable in more ways than one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHw7A_0klJlVI700
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

For starters, she performed part of her set on a giant platform that, as some pointed out on Twitter, was a little wobbly at times:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdUEm_0klJlVI700
Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

that shit started wobbling i would've told them the put me down

@sxarlights 01:43 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna being up there during the whole diamond thing was so fucking scary though xjsjsks I needed those little toy story green alien and toy soldier armies holding that shit up like it kept wobbling 😭

@iwishyouwoulds 02:00 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna's half time show was super cool too but I saw those platforms wobbling and that's a nope from me

@LionheartLily 01:54 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Much more importantly, Rihanna also revealed that she's pregnant for a second time, rubbing her belly at the beginning of the performance to confirm what everyone was speculating about for the rest of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtPgG_0klJlVI700

Her reps confirmed the pregnancy shortly after the show ended.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Of course, the internet basically lost its collective marbles about the news, which follows Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky welcoming their first child last May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uSNr_0klJlVI700
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Here's some of the best reactions found on the timeline:

So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl

@SharleeEdwards 01:36 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭

@JSLAi 01:33 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again

@KingJosiah54 01:45 AM - 13 Feb 2023

ok so everyone just googled “rihanna pregnant” right

@davidmackau 01:32 AM - 13 Feb 2023

So, Rihanna is pregnant which means we’ll never get new music

@patrickstarrr 01:47 AM - 13 Feb 2023

#SBLVII #SuperBowl Hol on…is Rihanna pregnant again?!!

@_loveRachel_ 01:31 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna is pregnant again. ASAP Rocky can’t get away with this

@FRBurnerAcct 01:42 AM - 13 Feb 2023

When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it. Rihanna is PREGNANT!

@_romeko 01:47 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna and Keke Palmer both pregnant…. Maybe the future is in good hands!

@kekeupdate 01:55 AM - 13 Feb 2023

My brain cells coming together to figure out if Rihanna is pregnant or not #RihannaSuperBowl #SuperBowl

@bdizzleify1024 02:36 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna after announcing that she's pregnant....

@RihannasNavy01 02:08 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Congrats to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!

