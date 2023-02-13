11 Super Awkward Moments From The 2023 Super Bowl

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Better than the touchdowns, interceptions, or field goals are the awkward moments throughout the show.
So, here are some of those awkward AF moments:
1. These creepy robots performed in the pre-show:
2. Dak Prescott, a Dallas Cowboy, was booed by Eagles fans as he was introduced as Walter Payton Man of the Year:
3. People pointed out how Chief fans still do the chop, which is offensive to indigenous people:
4. Coach Nick Sirianni cried during the national anthem, which led to an A+ meme image:
5. Many people pointed out how Sheryl Lee Ralph lipped her powerful version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing":
6. This moment happened:
7. Harrison Butker missed a field goal and hit the post:
8. People pointed out how a lot of the commercials featured QR codes, which was...not a serve:
9. There was a Sc*ento*o*y commercial during the show:
10. The platform during Rihanna 's performance was shaking:
11. And lastly, the cameraman zoomed out too quickly and messed up Rihanna's way of rubbing her stomach and announcing her pregnancy:
