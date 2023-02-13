Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
BuzzFeed

11 Super Awkward Moments From The 2023 Super Bowl

By Ryan Schocket,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaxCR_0klJlUPO00

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Better than the touchdowns, interceptions, or field goals are the awkward moments throughout the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cl7qH_0klJlUPO00
Sarah Stier / Getty Images

So, here are some of those awkward AF moments:

1. These creepy robots performed in the pre-show:

They got the Black Mirror robot police dogs performing at the Super Bowl pre show

@TaylorLorenz 10:37 PM - 12 Feb 2023

2. Dak Prescott, a Dallas Cowboy, was booed by Eagles fans as he was introduced as Walter Payton Man of the Year:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9xPb_0klJlUPO00
Fox

3. People pointed out how Chief fans still do the chop, which is offensive to indigenous people:

Chiefs fans, we are BEGGING you to stop with the chop. Like how are we still doing this

@GeraldBourguet 11:19 PM - 12 Feb 2023

4. Coach Nick Sirianni cried during the national anthem, which led to an A+ meme image:

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni crying during the National Anthem 🇺🇸

@JeffSkversky 11:35 PM - 12 Feb 2023

me listening to Cornelia Street:

@hello_itsnotbi 11:40 PM - 12 Feb 2023

5. Many people pointed out how Sheryl Lee Ralph lipped her powerful version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing":

.@thesherylralph with an incredible rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing". #SBLVII

@NFL 11:15 PM - 12 Feb 2023

6. This moment happened:

this was more uncomfortable than the avocados from mexico ad

@maskeroni 12:02 AM - 13 Feb 2023

7. Harrison Butker missed a field goal and hit the post:

SUPER BOWL DOINK 🚫Harrison Butker misses the go-ahead FG late in the first quarter 👀

@ClutchPointsApp 12:17 AM - 13 Feb 2023

8. People pointed out how a lot of the commercials featured QR codes, which was...not a serve:

How commercials with QR codes in them expect us to act during the Super Bowl

@Kofie 12:18 AM - 13 Feb 2023

9. There was a Sc*ento*o*y commercial during the show:

a fucking SCIENTOLOGY commercial?

@mattxiv 02:30 AM - 13 Feb 2023

10. The platform during Rihanna 's performance was shaking:

that shit started wobbling i would've told them the put me down

@sxarlights 01:43 AM - 13 Feb 2023

11. And lastly, the cameraman zoomed out too quickly and messed up Rihanna's way of rubbing her stomach and announcing her pregnancy:

RIHANNA LOOKS SO GOOD #SuperBowl

@AMENARTPOP 01:31 AM - 13 Feb 2023

You can read more Super Bowl coverage here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes Told Us What Morals He Wants To Pass Down To His Kids, And It's Exactly What A GOAT Would Say
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ezekiel Elliott will only return to Cowboys in 2023 on one condition
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy