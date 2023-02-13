11 Super Awkward Moments From The 2023 Super Bowl

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Better than the touchdowns, interceptions, or field goals are the awkward moments throughout the show.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

So, here are some of those awkward AF moments:

1. These creepy robots performed in the pre-show:

They got the Black Mirror robot police dogs performing at the Super Bowl pre show @TaylorLorenz 10:37 PM - 12 Feb 2023

2. Dak Prescott, a Dallas Cowboy, was booed by Eagles fans as he was introduced as Walter Payton Man of the Year:

Fox

3. People pointed out how Chief fans still do the chop, which is offensive to indigenous people:

Chiefs fans, we are BEGGING you to stop with the chop. Like how are we still doing this @GeraldBourguet 11:19 PM - 12 Feb 2023

4. Coach Nick Sirianni cried during the national anthem, which led to an A+ meme image:

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni crying during the National Anthem 🇺🇸 @JeffSkversky 11:35 PM - 12 Feb 2023

5. Many people pointed out how Sheryl Lee Ralph lipped her powerful version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing":

6. This moment happened:

this was more uncomfortable than the avocados from mexico ad @maskeroni 12:02 AM - 13 Feb 2023

7. Harrison Butker missed a field goal and hit the post:

SUPER BOWL DOINK 🚫Harrison Butker misses the go-ahead FG late in the first quarter 👀 @ClutchPointsApp 12:17 AM - 13 Feb 2023

8. People pointed out how a lot of the commercials featured QR codes, which was...not a serve:

How commercials with QR codes in them expect us to act during the Super Bowl @Kofie 12:18 AM - 13 Feb 2023

9. There was a Sc*ento*o*y commercial during the show:

10. The platform during Rihanna 's performance was shaking:

that shit started wobbling i would've told them the put me down @sxarlights 01:43 AM - 13 Feb 2023

11. And lastly, the cameraman zoomed out too quickly and messed up Rihanna's way of rubbing her stomach and announcing her pregnancy:

You can read more Super Bowl coverage here .