Patrick Mahomes inspires Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in comeback win over Eagles

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl glory after a stunning second-half comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles .

Mahomes threw three touchdowns in an efficient passing display, including 182 yards from 21/27 attempts, as the Chiefs scored on every possession in the second half.

A 38-35 win ensured the heroic effort from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in vain, having rushed for three touchdowns, while adding one passing touchdown in the finest performance of his career.

It is the second title for Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid in a dominant four-year spell.

Mahomes who suffered a high-ankle sprain just weeks ago, appeared to endure a reoccurrence of the issue in the first half after a hit from TJ Edwards.

The 27-year-old hobbled off at half-time, with his team trailing by 10 at half-time and left in a historically bad position.

Teams leading by double digits at half-time had prevailed 26 times out of 27 games in Super Bowl history - with the sole defeat coming when Tom Brady guided the New England Patriots back against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 after an 18-point deficit.

Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball at the restart and immediately scored a touchdown through Isiah Pacheco, with that momentum soon capturing a first lead of the game.

A sensational 65-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney then took the ball to the five-yard line, helping the receiver further adding to his decisive impact on the biggest stage following his mid-season trade from the Giants.

Mahomes and the Chiefs only needed three attempts to convert, with Skyy Moore eventually stretching the lead to eight points with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

But Hurts would not back down, rushing in for his third touchdown of the game and then converting a two-point play with five minutes and 15 seconds remaining to tie the game up at 35 points apiece.

The Chiefs regained possession with both Mahomes’ 26-yard scramble and James Bradberry’s defensive pass interference on Juju Smith-Schuster gifting Kansas City the ball on the 15-yard line.

Harrison Butker would eventually convert the 27-yard field goal, with Hurts unable to convert a Hail Mary attempt with six seconds remaining as time expired and red and gold confetti showered the field and sparked wild Kansas City celebrations.