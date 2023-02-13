Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Who won the Super Bowl? Eagles vs Chiefs result after Patrick Mahomes rallies to epic comeback victory

By Jack Rathborn and Kieran Jackson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBiXh_0klJGj1A00

Patrick Mahomes proved why he is the NFL ’s Most Valuable Player as he shrugged off an ankle injury to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to claim their second Super Bowl in four years.

Kansas City’s hopes of returning home with the Lombardi trophy looked bleak late in the opening half when Mahomes appeared to re-injure the right ankle that had been a major worry coming into the game.

Grimacing in pain after a tackle, Mahomes hobbled off the field and slammed his helmet to the turf as the Chiefs headed into halftime trailing 24-14.

But when the teams returned after the break a resilient Mahomes produced a heroic effort, tossing two fourth-quarter touchdowns and engineering a final drive to set up Harrison Butker’s 27-yard game-winning field goal with eight seconds to play.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Raiders' Darren Waller seems to confirm Tom Brady rumor
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Ezekiel Elliott will only return to Cowboys in 2023 on one condition
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy sent a loud message after leaving Kansas City for Washington
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy