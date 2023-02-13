Pregnant Rihanna Returned To Stage For The Super Bowl Halftime Show And Reminded Us Of All Her Hits

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Rihanna has been busy running a beauty empire, having a baby, and generally being perfect. She graciously granted us a medley of her biggest hits during the Super Bowl halftime show, and — wait, did she just hard-launch a baby bump?!?!

Let's back up. Anticipation for another RiRi performance has been building for the last five years, and her fans were pumped to see her back.

seeing rihanna holding a mic instead of a matte foundation oh we used to pray for times like this @cursedhive 01:31 AM - 13 Feb 2023

She opened with "Bitch Better Have My Money," as she was destined to do at the helm of one of the highest-profile gigs there is (even if the star performers during a Super Bowl halftime show don't get a fee themselves). At one point, she touched up her Fenty Beauty makeup.

Rihanna knows how to brand her business and announce her pregnancy at the same time! A Queen!! 😩🙌🏾🤍 @toriious 01:55 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Rihanna's low-key dance moves were complemented by powerhouse vocals as she sang from a platform (very high) that was lowered to the ground.

Get DOWN from there you are going to break your NECK. Rihanna get DOWN here this instant @edzitron 01:29 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

She was surrounded by a swarm of dancers in white baggy clothes as she sang through nearly a decade of hits, including "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," and "Umbrella."

One thing Rihanna is gonna do is remind you that she has been supplying hits since day one @elamin88 01:31 AM - 13 Feb 2023

White blood cells showing up to help the body fight infection and other disease @BaileyCarlin 01:37 AM - 13 Feb 2023

The superstar, who gave birth to her first child in May 2022, didn't hint at new music or a world tour.

She appeared to rub a baby bump during the show, and a representative for Rihanna confirmed to the Associated Press that the singer is, indeed, pregnant with her second child.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Rihanna held the stage without any help from the guest appearances that are typical for a halftime show — no Drake or A$AP Rocky as fans speculated ahead of the show.

So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl @SharleeEdwards 01:36 AM - 13 Feb 2023

If Rihanna REALLY wanted to do sumn, she woulda made Tom Holland come out and perform the Umbrella choreo #SuperBowlLVII @MediumSizeMeech 01:40 AM - 13 Feb 2023

At the end of the night, Rihanna, clad in a puffy red coat, ascended back into the heavens above the field.

Sorry, Tom Holland , but it seems like a fetus was the special guest Rihanna hinted at . Or maybe she was trolling us on that front, as she's known to do — we're still waiting for that reggae album !

But hey, it's Rihanna. We'll take what we can get.

Baby Fenty running to block a new Rihanna album and tour @bmoore1294 02:01 AM - 13 Feb 2023

More on this

Feb. 13, 2023, at 20:34 PM