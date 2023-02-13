Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show in pictures: Singer lights up stadium with medley of classics

Rihanna blew the State Farm Stadium crowd away with her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (12 February), the singer’s first solo live performance since 2016 .

The “Diamonds” star sent fans into a frenzy, crashing Twitter , over speculation that she might be pregnant with her second child . Her representatives have since confirmed the news.

She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

The performance saw Rihanna, clad in an all-red jumpsuit, ascend into the sky on a floating platform.

She performed a medley of her best hits, beginning with “B**** Better Have My Money” and later incorporating singles “Rude Boy”, “Only Girl (In The World)” and “Work”.

The Independent has rounded up some of the most striking images from the show below.

Rihanna surprised fans by performing without any special guests. However, fans have since speculated that her pregnancy was her special guest after all.

Her proud boyfriend A$AP Rocky was spotted filming her performance from the sidelines.

Each year, the NFL recruits some of the biggest names in music to put on a show-stopping performance. From Beyoncé to Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga, the Super Bowl halftime show has attracted millions of viewers worldwide, which is why so many artists dream of the day they will be asked to put on their own 13-minute concert.

When asked how she was feeling about her halftime show, she told TMZ she was “nervous but excited”.