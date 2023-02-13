Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, a representative for the singer confirmed to multiple outlets after her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on Sunday.

The “Diamonds” singer had a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May.

The news comes after Rihanna, who appeared solo throughout her performance, teased a surprise halftime show guest during an interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson prior to Sunday’s game.

Rihanna on Sunday delivered her first live performance in five years , returning to the stage in spectacular fashion with a medley of her biggest hits including “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “We Found Love,” “Work” and “Umbrella.”

She is also up for on Oscar next month after being nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up,” from the soundtrack to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”