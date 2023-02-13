37 TV Actors Who Gave Award-Worthy Performances, But They're Still Not Talked About Enough

"You can’t talk about underrated TV performances without mentioning Susan as Beth on This Is Us . Rather than just supporting the rest of the cast, she elevated them. She brought a level of realness to that show, especially with those tiny movements and personal quirks that only good actors know how to do. That flicker of hope and thankfulness and relief she exudes after receiving the goodbye postcard from William...the comfort and strength she radiates while consoling an overwhelmed Randall as they watch Black Lives Matter protests on TV...the TEARS that fall from her face as she says goodbye to Rebecca on her deathbed and thanks her for all she's done. Whew! Beth was the backbone of the Pearson family, and 'underrated' doesn’t even begin to describe how brilliant Susan was in the role."

— spenceralthouse