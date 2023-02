A lot of extra-terrestrial-ish shit has been happening lately. On Friday, a US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object above Alaska. On Saturday, other objects were spotted and shot down above Canada. On Sunday, an American fighter jet shot down a fourth unidentified cylindrical object above Canada.

And because it's 2023, rather than panic or dwell on this potentially monumental moment, people made memes about this whole situation. Here are some of the best:

1.

I'm really hoping these UFOs are coming to save us from the dystopian nightmare we've created down here.I know it's a big ask, but a girl can dream. @JolentaG 09:09 PM - 12 Feb 2023

2.

STOP SHOOTING DOWN THE UFO’s AND LET AMY ADAMS TALK TO THEM @willfulchaos 03:16 AM - 12 Feb 2023

3.

4.

Are you in the right headspace to receive information about aliens that could possibly hurt you? @elamin88 05:31 AM - 12 Feb 2023

5.

6.

We interrupt this pandemic to tell you about a spy balloon to tell you about a UFO to tell you about an airborne toxic event cover-up to tell you about another UFO @alieward 01:55 AM - 12 Feb 2023

7.

i’ll be so mad if all these UFOs have been a build-up to a superbowl ad @angelmendoza___ 03:15 PM - 12 Feb 2023

8.

if any aliens are reading this i think it’s fucked up that humans are shooting down your spacecraft. if you make it to LA you are more than welcome to sit on my front porch with me and smoke a joint and listen to a “music that makes me feel like i’m in a movie” playlist. @calebsaysthings 03:08 AM - 12 Feb 2023

9.

If the aliens try to take me during the Super Bowl @soneall89 09:31 PM - 12 Feb 2023

10.

Waiting for Riri to come entertain us one last time before the aliens take over @scobie 12:52 AM - 13 Feb 2023

11.

the aliens coming to see rihanna’s halftime show before getting shot down @StephenOssola 09:47 PM - 12 Feb 2023

12.

The Aliens trying to see Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance while the US tries to shoot them down #FentyBowl #Rihanna #SuperBowlLVII #rihannahalftime @benfenty 09:03 PM - 12 Feb 2023

13.

Me when the Aliens tell me I didn’t make the cut and have to stay on 🌍 @SarviChapin 11:38 PM - 12 Feb 2023

In conclusion, be nice to the aliens when they arrive. Bye!

