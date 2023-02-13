Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
BuzzFeed

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad Is Here, And It's Pretty Funny

By Larry Fitzmaurice,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXcjT_0klEMY2q00

You know Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez , duh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZoeT_0klEMY2q00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And we all know that Ben loves his Dunkin'. Perhaps you even saw those pictures floating around the internet the last few weeks, where he and J.Lo appeared to be doing some sort of bit at a Dunkin' location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wE05a_0klEMY2q00
Bellocqimages / GC Images / Getty Images

Well, it turns out those pictures were the lead-up to a Dunkin' ad where Ben gets behind the counter at a real-ass Dunkin' location and learns what it's like to sling, instead of precariously carry, those sweet bevs.

they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts

@dunkindonuts 11:55 PM - 12 Feb 2023

The ad is pretty funny. He cracks wise with the customers and espouses the virtues of a Dunkin' lifestyle: “How can it be this inexpensive and good?” he says at one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjCz2_0klEMY2q00
Bellocqimages / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

He looks like he's having fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnYCY_0klEMY2q00
Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @dunkindonuts

At one point, J.Lo even shows up — and she's very confused to see Ben there. As you would be!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiY6x_0klEMY2q00
Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @dunkindonuts

Honestly, her reaction is kind of relatable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yADTp_0klEMY2q00
Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @dunkindonuts

Of course, the internet had some jokes, too:

that dunkin’ commercial was unrealistic not because ben affleck wouldn’t work there but because j.lo definitely doesn’t drive

@apbenven 11:55 PM - 12 Feb 2023

JUST IN: A look at the streets of Boston as the Ben Affleck Dunkin’ commercial aired this evening

@JakeWallinger 11:57 PM - 12 Feb 2023

Moms seeing Ben Affleck work at Dunkin Donuts in a Super Bowl commercial

@FrostedBlakes34 12:06 AM - 13 Feb 2023

“I want to get famous enough to marry Jennifer Lopez twice and then pretend to work at Dunkin Donuts.” - a younger Ben Affleck when asked for his goals in Hollywood

@imyourmoderator 11:58 PM - 12 Feb 2023

You can watch the whole ad here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Miami, FL15 days ago
Inside Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Miami, FL17 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Told Us What Morals He Wants To Pass Down To His Kids, And It's Exactly What A GOAT Would Say
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out for a Valentine’s Day Rehearsal in a Giant Fur Coat and UGGs
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy First Valentine's Dinner as Married Couple in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA6 days ago
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Bring Daughter Malti to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: Photos
Los Angeles, CA22 days ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend are becoming good friends: See pics
Los Angeles, CA21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy