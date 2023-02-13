Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad Is Here, And It's Pretty Funny

And we all know that Ben loves his Dunkin'. Perhaps you even saw those pictures floating around the internet the last few weeks, where he and J.Lo appeared to be doing some sort of bit at a Dunkin' location.
Well, it turns out those pictures were the lead-up to a Dunkin' ad where Ben gets behind the counter at a real-ass Dunkin' location and learns what it's like to sling, instead of precariously carry, those sweet bevs.
The ad is pretty funny. He cracks wise with the customers and espouses the virtues of a Dunkin' lifestyle: “How can it be this inexpensive and good?” he says at one point.
He looks like he's having fun.
At one point, J.Lo even shows up — and she's very confused to see Ben there. As you would be!
