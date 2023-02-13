Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad Is Here, And It's Pretty Funny

You know Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez , duh.

And we all know that Ben loves his Dunkin'. Perhaps you even saw those pictures floating around the internet the last few weeks, where he and J.Lo appeared to be doing some sort of bit at a Dunkin' location.

Well, it turns out those pictures were the lead-up to a Dunkin' ad where Ben gets behind the counter at a real-ass Dunkin' location and learns what it's like to sling, instead of precariously carry, those sweet bevs.

they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts @dunkindonuts 11:55 PM - 12 Feb 2023

The ad is pretty funny. He cracks wise with the customers and espouses the virtues of a Dunkin' lifestyle: “How can it be this inexpensive and good?” he says at one point.

He looks like he's having fun.

At one point, J.Lo even shows up — and she's very confused to see Ben there. As you would be!

Honestly, her reaction is kind of relatable.

Of course, the internet had some jokes, too:

that dunkin’ commercial was unrealistic not because ben affleck wouldn’t work there but because j.lo definitely doesn’t drive @apbenven 11:55 PM - 12 Feb 2023

JUST IN: A look at the streets of Boston as the Ben Affleck Dunkin’ commercial aired this evening @JakeWallinger 11:57 PM - 12 Feb 2023

Moms seeing Ben Affleck work at Dunkin Donuts in a Super Bowl commercial @FrostedBlakes34 12:06 AM - 13 Feb 2023

“I want to get famous enough to marry Jennifer Lopez twice and then pretend to work at Dunkin Donuts.” - a younger Ben Affleck when asked for his goals in Hollywood @imyourmoderator 11:58 PM - 12 Feb 2023

You can watch the whole ad here .