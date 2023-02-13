‘What a moment’: Viewers in awe of Troy Kotsur’s sign language performance for Super Bowl LVII national anthem

CODA star Troy Kotsur performed the national anthem alongside Chris Stapleton ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (12 February).

Kotsur made history at the 94th Academy Awards last April by becoming the first-ever deaf male to win an acting Oscar.

The actor was back in his home state of Arizona for the sporting event to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” in American Sign Language (ASL).

Speaking to Variety ahead of the Super Bowl, Kotsur said he was hesitant about performing until learning that the match would be hosted in Arizona.

“I was on the fence for about two weeks and then I learned that it was my hometown that was hosting the Super Bowl, so I said, ‘Hell yes, I’m in,’” he said.

“I’m adding a little salt and pepper that will make it even more poetic, even more delicious. It’s a visual art,” Kotsur added of his performance.

Kotsur was quickly praised for his performance alongside Stapleton, with ABC journalist Jordan Bontke writing: “What a moment: Valley native and Oscar winner @TroyKotsur channels Francis Scott Key as he signs the National Anthem along side @ChrisStapleton.”

“I’m here for Troy Kotsur’s awesome signing #SuperBowl,” another fan wrote.

“The stage belonged to @TroyKotsur too. If y’alls know whats what. This is what. #ASL #SBLVII,” wrote another.

Other pre-game performances included Babyface singing “America The Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph giving her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Last year, Kotsur made headlines after announcing that his Oscar trophy, which he won for CODA , had been stolen after thieves took his car.

Fortunately, the vehicle, and the priceless artefact within, were quickly retrieved.