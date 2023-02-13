Open in App
Lemoore, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

NAS Lemoore pilots make history as part of all-female Super Bowl flyover team

9 days ago

History was made prior to kick off on Super Bowl Sunday as the military flyover commemorated 50 years of women in the Navy.

For the first time ever, the military aircraft flying over the game were piloted by all women.

Based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, Lt. Commander Calli Zimmerman and Lt. Saree Moreno flew in that diamond formation as the elite team of squadrons.

"It's an honor to be here with the team that we have and the people that are here representing so many squadrons across our flight line," said Moreno.

The flyover formation included two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the Flying Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, an F-35C Lightning II from the Argonauts of VFA-147, and an EA 18G Growler from the Vikings of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Roughly seven miles from State Farm Stadium, the squadrons ran practice from Luke Air Force base to make sure they were on target and on time.

"That part is not new to us, we do that a lot in our everyday training and when we are on deployments," Moreno explained. "The new part is it's the Super Bowl, a lot of eyes are on us."

The base held a meet and greet for young flight enthusiasts ahead of the Super Bowl.

There, Moreno and Zimmerman got to see first-hand how they're paving the way for the next generation of women in aviation.

"That's the best part of being a part of this. Seeing that little spark happen and hoping we can keep that going," Moreno said.

"If our faces and us flying over the Super Bowl gives one person one child that dream that motivation to do what we're doing, I think it's worth it," added Zimmerman.

