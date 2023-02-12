Open in App
Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of girl, 16, in park

By Natalie Crockett,

9 days ago



Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a girl, 16, in a park in Warrington.

Brianna Ghey ’s body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth at 3.13pm on Saturday.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, and from the local area, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and are being questioned by police.

A post-mortem examination was taking place on Sunday to establish Brianna’s cause of death, but police earlier said she had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said the force was doing all it could to establish what happened to her and patrols had been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related,” he said.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Officers have cordoned off the area while investigators comb the area for clues.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, the force’s Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller said police were pursuing numerous lines of inquiry, but they did not believe there was a wider threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1476832, report it online , or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

