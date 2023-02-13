Open in App
Seal Beach, CA
ABC7

Surveillance video shows violent Seal Beach hit-and-run that injured 5, including teenage girls

9 days ago

New surveillance video shows a violent hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach that left five people injured, including three teenage girls.

The crash was reported around 7:11 p.m. Saturday on Pacific Coast Highway at Main Street, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

The Huntington Beach Police Department transferred a call to the Seal Beach Police Department of a reckless driver speeding northbound on PCH from the area of Warner Boulevard, authorities said.

"When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the vehicle had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street,'' according to a department press release. "The suspect's vehicle came to rest against the bus bench in front of the Chase Bank...The suspect fled the scene on foot into The Hill' residential neighborhood."

Five young girls were seriously injured in a horrific crash in Seal Beach Saturday that was allegedly caused by a man who was fleeing from police, according to a witness.

The driver and four passengers from the vehicle that was struck were rushed to local trauma centers with serious injuries. Two of them, women in their early to mid 20s, have been discharged. The other three, all 17-year-old girls from Orange County, remained in the hospital in serious but stable condition Sunday.

Kevin O'Rourke, a witness who saw the aftermath of the crash, told Eyewitness News the suspect was fleeing from police at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and crashed into the girls' car.

Meanwhile, Ania and Erick Nasser were two of the good Samaritans who helped get the girls out of the crumpled car.

"A gentleman said, 'The guy is running,' and I tried to see him, I thought, 'Maybe I'll go after him,' but I never even got a glimpse of him," said Erick. "So I just focused on the girls and making sure they were safe.

The suspect was described as an 18- to 20-year-old man approximately 5-feet-10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, according to police.

"I just think it's despicable, it's inhumane," said Ania. "I hope they catch him and they will, and he's going to have to pay."

The Seal Beach Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspect to contact them at 562-799-4100, ext. 1627 or jdowdell@sealbeachca.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

City News Service contributed to this report.
