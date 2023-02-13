Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will need to be assessed before the trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday after picking up a knock in the win over Aston Villa.

Haaland, who has scored 25 goals in the Premier League this season, was taken off at half-time in the 3-1 victory and Guardiola confirmed it was because of a “kick” the striker took during the match.

City’s victory over Villa cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points ahead of Wednesday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium but Guardiola admitted Haaland’s involvement is in doubt.

The manager said: “Erling has a kick and we will see in the next days how he will do.

“I think it is not injured but tomorrow we will see. Maybe Wednesday, but if there is some risks he is not going to play.

“If he’s not ready, somebody else will play. But hopefully he is ready.”

Wednesday’s top of the table clash is the first meeting of Arsenal and City in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta’s team were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford on Saturday, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Everton last weekend.

City responded to their defeat at Tottenham, as well as the Premier League charges of alleged financial breaches, with a dominant victory on Sunday and Guardiola’s team will go top if they beat Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Guardiola rested several other players in the second half of the victory over Villa, after goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez gave City a three-goal lead at the break.