Open in App
East Liverpool, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Watch: East Liverpool vs. Warren Harding boys high school basketball

By Vince Pellegrini,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfUOa_0kl2Bw9e00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s High School Basketball Game of the Week features an intriguing matchup between a pair of 14-win teams in East Liverpool and Harding.

The Potters won the OVAC 4A Championship this past Saturday for the second straight year. The Raiders won a share of the All-American Conference on Friday by defeating Boardman.

This contest should be a good test for each as we approach the post-season next week.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV
East Liverpool (14-6) at Harding (14-7)

You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Meeting
Dec. 17, 2021 – East Liverpool, 70-45
…The Potters jumped out to a 34-20 lead after the first sixteen minutes and never looked back as East Liverpool downed Harding, 70-45. Devin Toothman led all scorers with 21 points, on a trio of triples, for the Potters. Cole Dailey also finished with 18. For Harding, Patien Stevenson led the way with 14.

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: East Liverpool, 61.8; Harding, 52.9
Scoring Defense: Harding, 49.8; East Liverpool, 55.0

Game Notes
-East Liverpool dropped four games in a row before rebounding to post victories in each of their last two games against Indian Creek (53-38) and Weir (59-57).

On Saturday afternoon, the Potters won the OVAC 4A Championship for the second straight year by defeating Weir, 59-57. Junior Preston Kerr paced East Liverpool with 20 points. Cohen Pease added 18.

East Liverpool continues hot play with win over Indian Creek

-The Potters are 13-0 when holding the opponents to 60 points or less this season.

-The Raiders have won their last four games including wins over Fitch and Canfield.

Harding tames McKinley Bulldogs

-In their last outing, Harding won a share of the All-American Conference title by topping Boardman (50-42). Donovan Herron and Stevenson scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.

-After their loss to Ursuline on January 3, Harding fell to 3-5. Since then, the Raiders have won eleven of their last thirteen games.

Big second half fuels Harding past Struthers

-Harding is set to meet Boardman on February 22 in the opening round of the sectional tournament. The winner will play Green on February 25.

Upcoming Schedule
East Liverpool
Feb. 17 – Wheeling Central Catholic
Feb. 25 – Cambridge (Sectional Final)

Warren Harding
Feb. 22 – Boardman (Sectional Semifinal)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Columbiana season comes to a halt in district semis
Columbiana, OH8 hours ago
Huge 3rd quarter run sends Warren JFK by Windham in district semis
Windham, OH8 hours ago
Ritz leads Youngstown State women in postseason awards
Youngstown, OH14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former high school rivals team up to win college title
Youngstown, OH18 hours ago
Wellsville hires Tiger alum as new head football coach
Wellsville, OH11 hours ago
28 local athletes qualify for Bowling State Tournament
Struthers, OH17 hours ago
Calhoun, Youngstown State men earn major conference awards
Youngstown, OH14 hours ago
Crestview girls historic season ends in District Final
Columbiana, OH2 days ago
Valley products shine as YSU T&F dominates indoor championships
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Greenville senior hits milestone as Trojans top North East in D-10 Quarterfinals
Greenville, PA2 days ago
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH17 hours ago
Callahan dooms former team to lead YSU past Robert Morris
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Mitchell scores 35 points, Cavaliers rout Raptors 118-93
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Local author telling the story of Youngstown’s ‘First Citizen’
Youngstown, OH6 hours ago
Browns hire veteran assistant to coaching staff
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Report: Former Browns head coach to accept college job
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Attempted theft leads to lockdown at Ursuline High School
Youngstown, OH12 hours ago
Is eating meat OK on St. Patrick’s Day? Bishop weighs in
Youngstown, OH11 hours ago
Browns officially announce coaching staff additions
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Steelers re-sign key special teamer to one-year deal
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Police, Attorney General ID remains in Youngstown cold case
Youngstown, OH20 hours ago
Report: Browns restructure deal with Pro Bowler, create cap space
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Penguins score 6 in 2nd period, beat Lightning 7-3
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
East Palestine woman afraid to return home after derailment fire
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Here’s who the Browns are playing at home next season
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Pastor says prayers needed for Girard family displaced by house fire
Girard, OH11 hours ago
Dad faces child endangerment, drug charges in Girard
Girard, OH17 hours ago
Wrong way driver closed interstate in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Police in Boardman honored, some sworn in
Boardman, OH7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy