Watch: East Liverpool vs. Warren Harding boys high school basketball

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s High School Basketball Game of the Week features an intriguing matchup between a pair of 14-win teams in East Liverpool and Harding.

The Potters won the OVAC 4A Championship this past Saturday for the second straight year. The Raiders won a share of the All-American Conference on Friday by defeating Boardman.

This contest should be a good test for each as we approach the post-season next week.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

East Liverpool (14-6) at Harding (14-7)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Meeting

Dec. 17, 2021 – East Liverpool, 70-45

…The Potters jumped out to a 34-20 lead after the first sixteen minutes and never looked back as East Liverpool downed Harding, 70-45. Devin Toothman led all scorers with 21 points, on a trio of triples, for the Potters. Cole Dailey also finished with 18. For Harding, Patien Stevenson led the way with 14.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: East Liverpool, 61.8; Harding, 52.9

Scoring Defense: Harding, 49.8; East Liverpool, 55.0

Game Notes

-East Liverpool dropped four games in a row before rebounding to post victories in each of their last two games against Indian Creek (53-38) and Weir (59-57).

On Saturday afternoon, the Potters won the OVAC 4A Championship for the second straight year by defeating Weir, 59-57. Junior Preston Kerr paced East Liverpool with 20 points. Cohen Pease added 18.

-The Potters are 13-0 when holding the opponents to 60 points or less this season.

-The Raiders have won their last four games including wins over Fitch and Canfield.

-In their last outing, Harding won a share of the All-American Conference title by topping Boardman (50-42). Donovan Herron and Stevenson scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.

-After their loss to Ursuline on January 3, Harding fell to 3-5. Since then, the Raiders have won eleven of their last thirteen games.

-Harding is set to meet Boardman on February 22 in the opening round of the sectional tournament. The winner will play Green on February 25.

Upcoming Schedule

East Liverpool

Feb. 17 – Wheeling Central Catholic

Feb. 25 – Cambridge (Sectional Final)

Warren Harding

Feb. 22 – Boardman (Sectional Semifinal)

