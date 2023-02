Rihanna put on a spectacular performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The nine-time Grammy winner made her return to live music after a five-year hiatus at the US event, performing hits including “Diamonds”, “Only Girl in the World” and “B**** Better Have My Money”. A representative confirmed the singer is pregnant with her second child soon after the performance .

In an interview with Good Morning America ahead of her iconic show, she told host Michael Strahan that she’s “excited to actually put new music out”.

However, she admitted that she doesn’t have “any updates” to give at the moment.

Country star Chris Stapleton opened proceedings by performing the national anthem, which has earned praise from fans online. Viewers were also wowed by actor Troy Kotsur’s sign language performance to the national anthem .

Other performances include Babyface singing “America The Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph giving her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

And it wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without brands vying for consumer attention with memorable, star-studded ads .

Some 100 million people are expected to watch the spectacle in the US alone.

