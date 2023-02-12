Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Bleacher Report predicts contract numbers between Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson

By Kevin Oestreicher,

9 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have a franchise-defining decision to make over the course of the next few weeks as it pertains to quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two sides have been unable to agree on a long-term extension, and the star will hit free agency in March if things remain as they are.

Many expect Baltimore to franchise tag Jackson if no deal is reached, however when predicting the 10 biggest contracts of the 2023 offseason, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report has the Ravens and Jackson agreeing on a massive five-year, $255 million deal with $205 million guaranteed. When explaining his reasoning, Kenyon talked about previous reports, as well as potential benchmarks for the deal.

“Before the season, Jackson said the Ravens were willing to include guarantees in the range of $160-180 million. However, he’d apparently declined a five-year, $250 million offer with $133 million guaranteed. If everything is true, the current difference either means Jackson wants an unparalleled annual salary or Baltimore’s offer is similar to the $130 million…The benchmark of note is Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million pact with the Cleveland Browns. Jackson, for good reason, should be eyeing a comparable contract. Of course, the injury red flag will likely be a complication in these discussions.”

