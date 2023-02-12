'We don't tolerate this': Edenton holds public meeting on gun violence

EDENTON — Nearly 100 residents attended a special meeting of Edenton Town Council focused on gun violence Thursday night — almost as many as there have been shooting incidents in the town over the past six years.

Held in the wake of a series of shootings two weeks ago, including one that claimed the life of a young man, the meeting at Shalom International Church was coordinated by town staff with the goal of bringing people together to find solutions to gun violence.

Police Chief Henry King was on hand to address residents, take questions and explain what his department is doing to curb the violence. According to King, 106 shooting incidents have been reported in Edenton since 2017, which is about an average of 18 a year. The two outlier years were 2019, when only two were reported, and 2020, when 32 were reported.

Seven have already been reported in the first month and a half of 2023, according to King.

“I am saddened and sickened by these shootings,” he said. “I fear for my family the same way you fear for yours. I want this change. … We don’t tolerate this.”

King noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proclaimed gun violence to be an epidemic in the U.S., noting that its victims tend to be young Black males between the ages of 18 and 28.

King distributed several materials to the audience to take home. One was a gun violence reduction proposal; another was a diagram illustrating the various levels of influence in a young person's life.

Divided into circles which gradually grow larger, the diagram's first circle is a youngster's home.

“It starts at home,” King said. “I’m not at home with your kids, I’m at home with my kids.”

The next levels of influence included neighborhood support and community volunteers, churches, social services, public schools and juvenile justice. Law enforcement is the final level of influence — when all other options have been exhausted.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” King said, urging residents to get involved at home or to intervene in at-risk youth's lives and mentor them.

The chief also proposed forming a group, to include himself and other local law enforcement and judicial leaders, to meet monthly to discuss at-risk youth and crime targets in the community.

He also railed against what he described as "snitch culture” that he says discourages members of the public from getting involved in helping stop those doing the shooting.

“It’s got to stop,” King said of the peer pressure to not help law enforcement. “It’s got to stop today. If it doesn’t stop, we are just empowering these individuals (responsible for shootings) more and more.”

Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Town Manager Corey Gooden both expressed support for King’s efforts to stop gun violence, but also urged members of the public to get more involved.

“If you see something, say something,” Stallings said.

Noting the recent practice of using smartphones to video police officers carrying out their duties, he asked, “Isn’t it just as important to catch someone committing a crime as it is to catch a police officer making a mistake?”

Councilman Craig Miller asked King if police need more surveillance cameras posted in town.

“I never turn down more cameras in town — the more cameras, the better,” King replied. “Cameras do not deter all crime, but if people know they are on camera, they may be less likely to commit a crime.”

Not all cameras in town are taxpayer-funded; some are privately owned, such as those at Tyler Run Apartments and Waterford Place.

King encouraged members of the public to invest in acquiring their own cameras, noting a camera can help document criminal activity.

Another questioner asked King if he thought he had enough staff. Some in the audience called out, “No.”

“I have 16 (officers) on staff and three in field training,” King responded. “Eighteen is enough to police Edenton; however, if I added three or four more, that would give me enough individuals that would directly work (counteracting illegal) drugs and gangs.”

King also suggested having local clergy open their doors to at-risk youth and community members volunteer to mentor more youth.

Citing last week's shooting incident in Elizabeth City that saw four people shot, three of whom were younger than 18, King said the larger community needs to come together to address the issue of gun violence.

“We need to utilize the resources we have to bring individuals back into the fold," he said. "We have to work together. We have to meet regularly.”

Councilman Hackney High agreed. He also praised those in attendance at Thursday's meeting.

“If you’re here tonight, you’re concerned and if you’re concerned you care,” High said. “If you don’t care, there is no way we are going to solve this problem. I think it speaks volumes that we have people in this community who want to solve this problem.”

High said Edenton councilors are “just as frustrated” as the public that there aren't enough answers to the problem of gun violence. He said councilors are open to any and all suggestions about what can be done.

Councilman Aaron Coston asked King whether the town's recent investment in more technology, including the purchase of an acoustic gunshot detection system and license plate readers, was having any effect.

King said the detection system helped police make two arrests within 24 hours of a shooting near the police station last Halloween. The plate readers have helped police nab stolen cars and hit-and-run drivers, he said.

However, new technology is often expensive, King noted.

“In America, everything that’s good for you is expensive, everything that’s bad for you is cheap,” he said.

Residents who weighed in either offered what they believed could be potential solutions or discussed why the problem of violence is so difficult to combat.

John Mitchener, a former county commissioner and school board member, told councilors Edenton needs to fix poor lighting across town. He said the lack of adequate lighting often makes residents feel unsafe.

Andrean Heath asked that cameras be posted near Johnston and Cabarrus streets. Heath also asked the town to invest in recreation and for more “well-off” residents to help mentor Black youth.

“Instead of talking about Black-on-Black crime, we should reach out beyond our tribe,” Heath said.

Darius Horton, a former Elizabeth City councilor and owner of a funeral home in Hertford, said he has seen firsthand the traumas gun violence causes families. He urged Chowan County commissioners to also get involved, and said there needs to be better communication between law enforcement and families. He said police oftentimes fail to immediately reach out to families affected by gun violence.

Noting he has a teenager of his own, Eddie Rountree said today's younger generations are a “different breed.” He said what's needed is a different approach from what some in the audience were suggesting.

“The age bracket of 15 to 25, they’re lost,” Rountree said. “It starts at home, you have to talk to them on their level.”

Rountree said that targeting youth by the 11th or 12th grade was critical.

“Eleventh and 12th grade are the most critical years of your life,” Rountree continued. “If you don’t have a game plan, the world won’t help you make one.”

Gooden said town staff are working to identify areas where progress can be made addressing gun violence. Steps include additional funding for police, purchasing new technologies, and expanding town staff to provide more transparency with the public.