Man lit Target store fire, causing over $11M in damage: police
By Vivian Chow,
9 days ago
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. ( KTLA ) — A man in Riverside County, California, was arrested on Wednesday after police say he lit a fire inside a Target store that caused over $11 million dollars in damage.
The suspect was identified by the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE as Abel Arizmendi.
On Jan. 22, fire crews responded to the Target in the 30000 block of Haun Road in Menifee around 7:30 a.m.
When authorities arrived, they discovered a fire had been set in the men’s clothing department. The suspect had already fled the scene.
Comments / 0