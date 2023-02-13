Brianna Ghey: boy and girl, both 15, arrested on suspicion of murder

Brianna Ghey Photograph: Warrington police/PA

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in a park in Warrington, Cheshire police have said.

Ghey was a transgender girl, but a police spokesperson said “there is nothing to suggest that this has any relevance at all to the murder”.

DCS Mike Evans, of Cheshire constabulary, said: “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.”

The force spokesperson added: “At this stage we do not have a motive.”

Officers are going over CCTV to piece together Brianna’s last movements on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Culcheth by members of the public at 3.13pm on Saturday after Brianna’s body was found on a path. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the force said: “As part of ongoing inquiries, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl – both from the local area – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“They are currently in custody assisting police with their investigation.”

Evans said a number of inquiries were under way to establish what happened.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Cheshire constabulary said Brianna received multiple stab wounds, and a Home Office postmortem was taking place to establish the cause of death.

On Sunday police put out an appeal to speak to two people who had been seen in the park where Brianna’s body was found, described as a white man and woman in their late teens or early 20s, both with dark, curly hair.

The man was wearing a longish dark hooded coat, and the woman had a distinctive red or purple and black checked blanket-style coat and a long flowing skirt, dress or trousers.

Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, said she had spoken to the Warrington police borough commander and she urged anyone with information, or who was nearby and had dashcam footage, to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.