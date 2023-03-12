Arsenal odds to win Premier League 2023: Where Gunners rank among favourites for EPL title

Arsenal remain five points ahead of Manchester City after both clubs won their latest fixtures with 11 matches left in the season.

The Gunners scored all of their goals in the first half through Leandro Trossard assists as they crushed Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage a day after City won with the only goal of the game at Crystal Palace – a late Erling Haaland penalty.

Both title hopefuls will be at home for their next matches, with Arsenal involved in a London derby against Palace and City hosting Liverpool, who were their key rivals as they won the league in 2021/22.

The Sporting News brings you a full look at the most recent Premier League title odds as the Gunners hope to secure their first top-flight crown since The Invincibles back in 2004.

MORE: How many times have Arsenal been English champions?

Arsenal odds to win Premier League 2022/23

The Gunners are the favourites to win the Premier League . After the top two teams, Manchester United are rank outsiders and all-but out of the race.

United's odds ballooned considerably after defeat to Arsenal on January 22, and their subsequent thrashing at Liverpool and failure to win at home to Southampton have further damaged their hopes of challenging.

The likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle United are no longer listed by Sky Bet and in danger of dropping off the list with other bookmakers.

Odds as of March 12, 2023.

Club USA

(BetMGM) Canada

( Sports

Interaction ) UK

(Sky Bet) Australia

(Neds) Arsenal -150 -175 4/6 1.67 Man City +120 -149 6/5 2.20 Man United +6600 +3300 100/1 34.00 Newcastle +50000 +21100 – 501.00 Tottenham +50000 +32200 – 501.00 Liverpool +75000 +8200 – 501.00

Arsenal Premier League fixtures schedule 2023

Arsenal's game in hand is now out of the way and the Gunners and Man City will march in lockstep through to the end of the season on May 28.

According to ESPN's FiveThirtyEight, Arsenal's title probability has been hovering between 50-57% in recent weeks, slightly ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal and Manchester City have eight common opponents in the remaining 11 matches, with a head-to-head confrontation coming on April 26 at Etihad Stadium. There will be five matches left after that direct showdown.

Matchday Date Match Result Arsenal

Table

Position Points

Gap Title

Probability 18 Tue, Jan. 3 vs. Newcastle D / 0-0 1st 8* 49% 19 Sun, Jan. 15 at Tottenham W / 2-0 1st 8* 57% 20 Sun, Jan. 22 vs Man United W / 3-2 1st 5* 63% 21 Sat, Feb. 4 at Everton L / 1-0 1st 5* 58% 22 Sat, Feb. 11 vs Brentford D / 1-1 1st 3* 47% 23 Wed, Feb. 15 vs Man City L / 3-1 2nd 0* 34% 24 Sat, Feb. 18 at Aston Villa W / 2-4 1st 2* 50% 25 Sat, Feb. 25 at Leicester W / 1-0 1st 2* 52% 7 Wed, Mar. 1 vs Everton W / 4-0 1st 5 57% 26 Sat, Mar. 4 vs Bournemouth W / 3-2 1st 5 54% 27 Sat, Mar. 11 at Fulham W / 3-0 1st 5 59% 28 Sat, Mar. 18 vs C. Palace 29 Sat, Apr. 1 vs Leeds 30 Sat, Apr. 8 at Liverpool 31 Sat, Apr. 15 at West Ham 32 Sat, Apr. 22 vs Southampton 33 Sat, Apr. 26 at Man City 34 Sat, Apr. 29 vs Chelsea 35 Sat, May 6 at Newcastle 36 Sat, May 13 vs Brighton 37 Sat, May 20 at Nott'm Forest 38 Sun, May 28 vs Wolves

* Arsenal held at least one game in hand at this stage

Last time Arsenal won Premier League

It's been nearly 20 years since Arsenal supporters have seen their club finish the season at the top of the English top-flight.

"The Invincibles" — the only team in Premier League history to finish an entire campaign with an unblemished league record — claimed the Gunners' last English league title in 2003/04 .

That Arsenal side, led by manager Arsene Wenger, finished 11 points ahead of second-place Chelsea thanks to 26 victories and 12 draws in the 38-match Premier League season.

The attacking star of that side was club legend Thierry Henry, who won the league's Golden Boot as top scorer with 30 goals, which were eight better than runner-up Alan Shearer.

The squad also included German 'keeper Jens Lehmann, midfield marshal Patrick Vieira, creators Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg, Brazilian national team fixture Gilberto Silva, and defenders Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole, and Kolo Toure.

How many times Arsenal won Premier League

Since the English top division was relaunched as the Premier League in 1992/93 there have been 30 seasons played and Arsenal have emerged as champions on just three occasions: 1997/98, 2001/02, and 2003/04.

But before the Premier League, Arsenal had tasted championship success in 10 seasons, with first one coming back in 1930/31. Five of the Gunners' 10 titles prior to the launch of the Premier League came during the 1930s.

Remarkably, Arsenal won two of its titles on a tiebreaker. They bested Preston North End in 1952/53 on goal average (goals scored per game), which was used before the advent of goal difference.

Then in 1988/89 they famously edged out Liverpool for the title on the final day of the season on a late Michael Thomas goal that put Arsenal level on goal difference with Liverpool and allowed them to win the title on the second tiebreaker (total goals scored).

Arsenal league titles (13)

Season Arsenal

Points Runner-up

(Points) Margin 2003/04 90 Chelsea (79) +11 2001/02 87 Liverpool (80) +7 1997/98 78 Man United (77) +1 1990/91 83 Liverpool (76) +7 1988/89 76 Liverpool (76) —** 1970/71 65 Leeds United (64) +1 1952/53 54 Preston (54) —* 1947/48 59 Man United (52) +7 1937/38 52 Wolverhampton (51) +1 1934/35 58 Sunderland (54) +4 1933/34 59 Huddersfield (56) +3 1932/33 58 Aston Villa (54) +4 1930/31 66 Aston Villa (59) +7

* Won title on goal average (1.52 vs. 1.42)

** Won title on goals scored (73 vs. 65)