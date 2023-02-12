VDOT This Week: Directional signage updates in Madison and Rapp

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Virginia Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Driversshould use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion is summer 2023.

(NEW) Route 645 (Moore Road) – Drainage installation. Expect road closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 231 (South F T Valley Road) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 670 (Old Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 642 (Duet Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 231 (South F T Valley Road – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 646 (Champe Plain Road) and Route 643 (Church Hill Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 651 (Atkins Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 651 (Atkins Road) and Route 1001 (Main Street) in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 522 (Lee Highway) between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and U.S. 522 (Lee Highway) in the southbound lanes.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) in the southbound lanes.

