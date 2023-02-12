Tarot's Path: Ace of Pentacles and The Hermit

New opportunities are presenting themselves, but for now it’s best to keep it to yourself. While Pentacles are about real-world situations and how they manifest themselves through actual, physical work, the Hermit cautions more introspection than usually called for. The Ace of Pentacles proffers the opportunity, but the onus lies in the execution for the outcome. Consider each step carefully. Take it slow and think it through. This is not the time to share your plans with others or to ask for outside opinions. Rely on your intuition. Listen to the Hermit and the Ace of Pentacles’ hint at success will become a reality.