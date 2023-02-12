Open in App
Martin County, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

Martin County Fair is underway with large crowds

By Danielle Seat,

9 days ago
The Martin County Fair is getting started with large crowds turning out for the second of nine days Saturday.

The fair, which began in 1935, is the oldest and largest event in Martin County.

Executive Director Jay Spicer said it's already been a record-breaking crowd.

"This is a community asset," Spicer said. "We support more than 50 nonprofits here in Martin County, so let's put in some activities for the kids to put their phones down and get their hands dirty."

However, the increase in interest means the fair could be outgrowing its current home.

"Over the years, we've lost almost all the parking available," Spicer said.

Spicer said work has already begun to clear the area chosen for a new space on Citrus Boulevard in Indiantown.

But work remains to raise about $1 million needed for relocation.

"Once we get that last million, we're ready to start construction and get this project going," Spicer said, noting it's still years away.

Fairgoers said they'll keep coming no matter where it is.

