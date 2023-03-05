Open in App
Sporting News

La Liga table 2022/23: Updated standings for title race, top 4, and relegation survival

By Kyle Bonn,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeW7i_0kknS4Wj00

Barcelona are six points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of their next match at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Rivals Real Madrid moved closer after coming from behind to secure a 3-1 home victory over Espanyol. Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Marco Asensio responded to an early strike by the prolific Joselu.

Below them, there's a fierce battle for the final two UEFA Champions League berths, though Atletico Madrid look to be in pole position for one of them with a Monday visit to Girona.

Real Sociedad , Real Betis , and Villarreal are still in the mix for the other Champions League berth, with Rayo Vallecano , Osasuna , and Athletic Club still in with an outside chance, but likely content with qualification to the other European competitions (Europa League, Conference League). Sunday's Villarreal vs. Real Betis match could produce an influential result in the race.

At the wrong end of the table, Elche are all but destined for the drop with only two La Liga wins to their name so far. Above them are seven clubs within five points, all seeking to avoid finishing in the bottom three. Valencia (19th) and Sevilla (17th) are two of the biggest names flirting with relegation.

The Sporting News will continue to track of the 2022/23 La Liga standings below.

MORE: Updated La Liga top scorers for the 2022/23 season

La Liga table, standings 2022/23

Updated last on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Pos Team Points Matches
Played 		Goals
Scored 		Goal
Difference 		Next
Match
1. Barcelona 62 24 46 +38 @ ATH, March 12
2. Real Madrid 56 25 50 +31 @ BAR, March 19
3. Atletico Madrid 45 24 38 +19 @ GIR, March 13
4. Real Sociedad 44 24 32 +9 @ MAL, March 12
5. Real Betis 41 24 32 +7 @ VIL, March 12
6. Villarreal 37 24 28 +5 vs. BET, March 12
7. Rayo Vallecano 35 24 29 +4 @CEL, March 11
8. Osasuna 34 24 22 -1 @ VAL, March 11
9. Athletic Club 33 24 33 +7 vs. BAR, March 12
10. Mallorca 31 24 21 -4 vs. SOC, March 12
11. Girona 30 24 38 0 vs. ATL, March 13
12. Celta Vigo 28 24 26 -8 vs. RAY, March 11
13. Espanyol 27 25 31 -8 vs. CEL, March 18
14. Valladolid 27 24 18 -16 @ ELC, March 11
15. Cadiz 27 25 20 -17 @ ALM, March 18
16. Getafe 26 25 25 -9 vs. SEV, March 19
17. Sevilla 25 24 27 -12 vs. ALM, March 12
18. Almeria 25 24 28 -14 @ SEV, March 12
19. Valencia 23 24 27 -1 vs. OSA, March 11
20. Elche 12 24 18 -30 vs. VALL, March 11

How to watch La Liga 2022/23 TV channels, live streams

UK USA Canada Australia
TV channel Premier Sports 1,
LaLigaTV 		ABC, ESPN,
ESPN Deportes 		TSN
Streaming Premier Player HD,
Amazon Prime Video 		ESPN+ , fuboTV TSN Go, TSN Direct,
TSN app, TSN.ca 		Optus Sport

UK: La Liga matches in the UK can be found on Premier Sports platforms, as well as LaLiga TV which is available on Amazon Prime.

USA: ESPN holds the broadcast rights to every La Liga match in the USA with both English- and Spanish-language streams available on ESPN+ . ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes televise select matches, with all those channels streaming on fuboTV .

Canada: TSN carries La Liga in Canada with select matches televised on the TV network. The other matches are available to stream on TSN platforms.

Australia: Optus Sport is the home of La Liga matches for fans in Australia.

