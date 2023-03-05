La Liga table 2022/23: Updated standings for title race, top 4, and relegation survival

Barcelona are six points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of their next match at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
Rivals Real Madrid moved closer after coming from behind to secure a 3-1 home victory over Espanyol. Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Marco Asensio responded to an early strike by the prolific Joselu.
Below them, there's a fierce battle for the final two UEFA Champions League berths, though Atletico Madrid look to be in pole position for one of them with a Monday visit to Girona.
Real Sociedad , Real Betis , and Villarreal are still in the mix for the other Champions League berth, with Rayo Vallecano , Osasuna , and Athletic Club still in with an outside chance, but likely content with qualification to the other European competitions (Europa League, Conference League). Sunday's Villarreal vs. Real Betis match could produce an influential result in the race.
At the wrong end of the table, Elche are all but destined for the drop with only two La Liga wins to their name so far. Above them are seven clubs within five points, all seeking to avoid finishing in the bottom three. Valencia (19th) and Sevilla (17th) are two of the biggest names flirting with relegation.
La Liga table, standings 2022/23
Updated last on Saturday, March 11, 2023
| Pos
| Team
| Points
| Matches
Played
| Goals
Scored
| Goal
Difference
| Next
Match
| 1.
| Barcelona
| 62
| 24
| 46
| +38
| @ ATH, March 12
| 2.
| Real Madrid
| 56
| 25
| 50
| +31
| @ BAR, March 19
| 3.
| Atletico Madrid
| 45
| 24
| 38
| +19
| @ GIR, March 13
| 4.
| Real Sociedad
| 44
| 24
| 32
| +9
| @ MAL, March 12
| 5.
| Real Betis
| 41
| 24
| 32
| +7
| @ VIL, March 12
| 6.
| Villarreal
| 37
| 24
| 28
| +5
| vs. BET, March 12
| 7.
| Rayo Vallecano
| 35
| 24
| 29
| +4
| @CEL, March 11
| 8.
| Osasuna
| 34
| 24
| 22
| -1
| @ VAL, March 11
| 9.
| Athletic Club
| 33
| 24
| 33
| +7
| vs. BAR, March 12
| 10.
| Mallorca
| 31
| 24
| 21
| -4
| vs. SOC, March 12
| 11.
| Girona
| 30
| 24
| 38
| 0
| vs. ATL, March 13
| 12.
| Celta Vigo
| 28
| 24
| 26
| -8
| vs. RAY, March 11
| 13.
| Espanyol
| 27
| 25
| 31
| -8
| vs. CEL, March 18
| 14.
| Valladolid
| 27
| 24
| 18
| -16
| @ ELC, March 11
| 15.
| Cadiz
| 27
| 25
| 20
| -17
| @ ALM, March 18
| 16.
| Getafe
| 26
| 25
| 25
| -9
| vs. SEV, March 19
| 17.
| Sevilla
| 25
| 24
| 27
| -12
| vs. ALM, March 12
| 18.
| Almeria
| 25
| 24
| 28
| -14
| @ SEV, March 12
| 19.
| Valencia
| 23
| 24
| 27
| -1
| vs. OSA, March 11
| 20.
| Elche
| 12
| 24
| 18
| -30
| vs. VALL, March 11
How to watch La Liga 2022/23 TV channels, live streams
| UK
| USA
| Canada
| Australia
| TV channel
| Premier Sports 1,
LaLigaTV
| ABC, ESPN,
ESPN Deportes
| TSN
| —
| Streaming
| Premier Player HD,
Amazon Prime Video
| ESPN+ , fuboTV
| TSN Go, TSN Direct,
TSN app, TSN.ca
| Optus Sport
UK: La Liga matches in the UK can be found on Premier Sports platforms, as well as LaLiga TV which is available on Amazon Prime.
USA: ESPN holds the broadcast rights to every La Liga match in the USA with both English- and Spanish-language streams available on ESPN+ . ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes televise select matches, with all those channels streaming on fuboTV .
Canada: TSN carries La Liga in Canada with select matches televised on the TV network. The other matches are available to stream on TSN platforms.
Australia: Optus Sport is the home of La Liga matches for fans in Australia.
