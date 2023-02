NUTLEY, NJ - Fall in love this Valentine's Day at the Oakley, and then fall in love again, and again with a special prix fixe menu available Tuesday to Saturday.

The week-long special menu features four courses: Seafood Bisque, Caesars Salad, Prime Rib and Chocolate Lava Cake for $60 per person.

On Valentine's Day, Hailey Duo returns to Nutley to perform live.