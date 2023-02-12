1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in Clifton St shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Bakersfield.

Police told 17 News it happened about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Clifton Street — near MLK Boulevard.

Officers confirmed to 17 News that two people were shot, with one person dying at the scene and a second victim left with critical injuries.

The BPD confirmed there was a shot spotter activation in that area but a 911 call alerted police to the shooting. Officers say there is no suspect information at this time.

